Hitting for the cycle is an accomplishment for any hitter, but doing it in as few pitches as Matt McLain did it on Sunday adds to the impressiveness of the feat. McLain, the No. 86 prospect in baseball, needed to see just seven pitches to hit for the first cycle of his career in Double-A Chattanooga’s 7-6 win over Birmingham. The 22-year-old was a perfect 4-for-4, driving in three runs and scoring three runs in his second career four-hit game.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO