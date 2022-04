Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury is third all-time in wins and sixth in saves, and he plans on adding to both those totals next season. "I would like to play at least another season," Fleury told Canada's La Presse in an interview in French that was translated by his agent, Allan Walsh. "I decided that recently. ... I still love to play, I still have fun, my body is still holding up most of the time. ... So yes, another season and then we will see after."

