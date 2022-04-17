ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

19 year Old Pedestrian Killed

By Sally Adams
 3 days ago

Houston Police Department is sadly reporting the death of a 19-year-old pedestrian. The driver continued driving...and then crashed into a light pole. There was a 2 year old in the back seat of the offending car when the car burst into flames.

HPD's Lieutenant Carlos Miller saying it happened near noon today (4-16-2022). The teen victim was crossing MLK Blvd with another walker. The teen died at the scene. Lt. Miller saying it's unclear if liquor or speed was a factor. The car driver was taken to Ben Taub Hospital, the child in the backseat taken to Texas Children's Hospital. At post time there is no news on either's condition.

19 year old pedestrian struck and killed today. Photo: Getty Images

ABOUT

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

 https://ktrh.iheart.com

