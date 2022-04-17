19 year Old Pedestrian Killed

Houston Police Department is sadly reporting the death of a 19-year-old pedestrian. The driver continued driving...and then crashed into a light pole. There was a 2 year old in the back seat of the offending car when the car burst into flames.

HPD's Lieutenant Carlos Miller saying it happened near noon today (4-16-2022). The teen victim was crossing MLK Blvd with another walker. The teen died at the scene. Lt. Miller saying it's unclear if liquor or speed was a factor. The car driver was taken to Ben Taub Hospital, the child in the backseat taken to Texas Children's Hospital. At post time there is no news on either's condition.

photo:GettyImages