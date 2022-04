The voting mail drop boxes will remain in place at locations in Luzerne County. The Luzerne County Election Board voted to continue to make the mail drop boxes available for this upcoming May 17 election and those going forward. The boxes are at Hazleton City Hall, Penn Place in Wilkes Barre, Pittston Memorial Library and Wright Township Volunteer Department in Mountain Top. An agreement is also pending for a drop box at Misericordia University. Drop boxes will be at Hazleton City Hall and Penn Place for the upcoming special election on April 5th in the 116th Legislative District.

LUZERNE COUNTY, PA ・ 26 DAYS AGO