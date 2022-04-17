ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Evergy Plaza celebrates spring with Tunes and Tulips Saturday

By Keith Horinek
 3 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Evergy Plaza celebrated spring with a Tunes & Tulips concert Saturday evening.

Starting the evening off for Tunes and Tulips was the Howard Mahan Band. Howard Mahan is a guitarist, singer, and songwriter based out of Lawrence, Kansas. Howard released his first album, Lost and Found in 2021 and features several of the top players in the KC area.

Next up was the Stone Cutters Union Band. The Stone Cutters Union plays a mix of American Soul and Rock & Roll. They create blues that are traditional and modern, sacred and profane. All delivered with energy, humor, and reckless abandon. They are a cross section of the beating heart of the Kansas City blues scene.

Blues sensation Anthony Gomes performed later in the evening.

Food trucks that were available were PWA Islander, JLG Mexi-Q, Taqueria Mexico Lindo, and Poppin’ Squeeze.

