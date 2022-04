SAN DIEGO — CBS 8 received pictures from viewers showing unsanitary conditions in the public bathrooms at Kellogg Park at the south end of La Jolla Shores. “The bathroom stalls at this point are looking like a third-world country and they are not being cleaned when they normally should be,” said Janie Emerson, president of the La Jolla Shores Association. “No toilet paper, debris all over the floors, feces and urine all over the floors, dirty toilets, broken changing tables. This is an ongoing problem, and it needs to be addressed by the city. People aren’t going to want to come and experience this kind of filth. It’s ridiculous.”

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO