A ton of biopics are in the works with some major acting talent at the helm, and while Chris Hemsworth may be muscular enough to play Hulk Hogan, Daniel Radcliffe just may be wild enough to play Weird Al Yankovic. The Harry Potter franchise star has been in some pretty different and wild roles since his time playing The Boy Who Lived throughout his childhood, including getting nude with a horse on Broadway. Apparently Weird Al has been hanging out on set of his biopic, and Radcliffe had to drop the bomb to him that his namesake film actually isn’t the weirdest film he has been a part of in his career.

MOVIES ・ 28 DAYS AGO