ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayonne, NJ

K9 'Recruits' Honor Fallen Port Authority Police Officers

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E9zyB_0fBWeFGc00
Port Authority Police Officer Erik Brozek (with Cirri), Officer Kevin Duffy (with Perry) and Steven Paluzzi (with Vinny). Photo Credit: Maria Alvarez (FACEBOOK)

The names of three fallen Port Authority police officers live on in a trio of two-year-old German Shepherds who became the latest additions to the PAPD.

Cirri, Vinny and Penny will assist in searching for explosives at the agency’s facilities as part of the Port Authority’s counter-terrorism efforts, Port Authority Spokesperson Lenis Valens said.

The three K9 teams went through 14 weeks of explosives detection training and now join the PAPD K9 Unit, which protects the people of New York, New Jersey and the millions using Port Authority facilities daily.

“These K9 teams will perform their duties with the same selfless courage as their heroic namesakes,” the Port Authority Police Benevolent Association said following a graduation ceremony at Newark Airport on Friday, April 15.

The canines are named for three heroes:

  • Lt. Robert Cirri, of Guttenberg, who died on 9/11 while carrying a disabled woman to safety;
  • Sgt. Vincent J. Oliva, of Bayonne, who was killed in 2013 by cancer developed during the World Trade Center search and recovery efforts;
  • Officer William Perry, of Piscataway, who was shot and killed in the line of duty on a PATH Train in 1980.

The canines are “trained by the PAPD from scratch,” Valens noted.

“They’re taught to detect 15 different odors,” she said. “The dogs are taught basic obedience, leash handling and agility skills. They offer different cues to their handler when they detect explosives, such as laying down flat, sitting down or raising a paw.

“The handlers are trained to notice the change in their dog’s behavior when they come across a potential explosive device or material.”

The graduation included the handlers: Officer Erik Brozek (with Cirri), Officer Kevin Duffy (with Perry) and Steven Paluzzi (Vinny).

This year’s training class also included a member the US Park Police Department who’s learning to become a trainer, Valens said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

Ridgefield Park Woman Dies Hiking On Shrooms, Authorities Say

A 25-year-old New Jersey woman was under the influence of mushrooms when she died in a hiking accident in Washington over the weekend, authorities said. Ridgefield Park's Alisonstar E. Molaf was hiking with her friend at Wallace Falls in Gold Bar, when the two became separated around 8 p.m. on Friday, March 18, The Snohmish County Sheriff’s Office said.
RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ
Daily Voice

NJ Teen Missing For Nearly 2 Weeks, Police Say

Police have issued an alert for a New Jersey teen they say has been missing for nearly two weeks. Zahira Navedo, 14, was last seen Wednesday, March 30, Ewing Police said in a release on Monday, April 11. Navedo stands 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs about 126 pounds, and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KATU.com

Community gathers to honor fallen Everett Police Officer Dan Rocha

On the corner of Wall and Wetmore in Everett, the piercing sound of sidewalk signals drowns out the many cars that pass by. Outside the Everett Police Department's north precinct, community members stand in disbelief. For some, the emotion is too much to bare. "Just very sad. Shouldn’t have happened,"...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Bayonne, NJ
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
Bayonne, NJ
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
City
Guttenberg, NJ
City
Piscataway Township, NJ
Daily Voice

Maryland Dentist Charged With Killing Patient Turned Lover Who OD'd In His Care (DETAILS)

A Germantown oral surgeon has been arrested and charged with killing a woman with whom he was romantically involved and was giving prescription drugs, authorities said. Dr. James Ryan was arrested and charged with the second-degree murder of Sarah Harris, 25, on Tuesday, March 22, Montgomery County Police said. Harris fatally overdosed after being given controlled substances, including Propofol, by Dr. Ryan on January 26, 2022, police said. Ryan had been giving Harris drugs, which he obtained through work, since March 2021, police said.
GERMANTOWN, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Duffy
Person
William Perry
PIX11

Boy held at knifepoint by 4 robbers in the Bronx, police say

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A boy was robbed at knifepoint by four men inside a supermarket in the Bronx, police said Wednesday. Around 2 p.m. on April 3, the 16-year-old victim was followed by the suspects when he entered a supermarket along West Fordham Road near Andrews Avenue North, according to authorities. There, […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Port Authority#World Trade Center#German#The Port Authority#Papd K9 Unit#Sgt
Daily Voice

Driver Runs Over Road Rage Victim Repeatedly In Horrifying Footage Of Elizabeth Attack

Horrifying footage of a 56-year-old driver repeatedly running over following a minor crash in Elizabeth is circulating on social media. The footage shows Vincent Jean charging at the victim in his silver Mitsubishi SUV, as she tries to run away, plowing her from the sidewalk onto the lawn of a home near Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road the morning of Wednesday, April 13, the Union County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Pair Charged In Fatal Jersey Shore Shooting During Robbery: Prosecutor

Two men from Ocean County have been charged with multiple offenses in connection with a fatal shooting, authorities said. Craig Dillard, 56, of Berkeley Township, has been charged with possession of a firearm, several drug offenses, and tampering with evidence, said Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer alongside Berkeley Township Police Chief Kevin Santucci.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
254K+
Followers
40K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy