Los Angeles County, CA

Man critically wounded in attempted robbery turned shooting on Sunset Strip

By CBSLA Staff
 3 days ago

Robbery attempted turned shooting prompts investigation on Sunset Strip 01:40

Los Angeles Police Department detectives are investigating a shooting that reportedly stemmed from an attempted robbery on the Sunset Strip early Saturday morning.

The shooting occurred just before 3 a.m. on Sunset Boulevard in a parking lot near the famous Pink Taco restaurant.

When authorities arrived to the scene, they found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to an incident report from LAPD's Robbery Homicide Division, the victim shouted at the suspect just moments before he was shot.

He was said to be in critical condition as he was rushed to a nearby hospital.

His identity has yet to be released, though investigators suspect he is a Black man between 30 and 35-years old.

The suspect is said to have fled from the scene on foot.

Authorities have not disclosed whether this was another in a growing trend of follow-home robberies currently plaguing Los Angeles County.

Pink Taco managers spoke with CBS reporters, who they told that while they own the property where the shooting occurred, they lease out that exact portion of the parking lot.

They also noted that since they had closed almost two hours prior to the time of the shooting, that neither of the parties involved was expected to be a patron of the restaurant.

