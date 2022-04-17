ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

25th ranked Wofford improves to 6-0 in SoCon play with a 6-2 win over ETSU

By Todd Summers
 3 days ago

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (Wofford SID) – With the game knotted up at two apiece in the bottom of the sixth inning, Trey Yunger laid down a perfectly placed bunt to plate a run, giving the #25 Wofford baseball team a lead that they would not relinquish at Russell C. King Field. The 6-2 Saturday afternoon win over ETSU builds the Terriers up to a 27-9 record overall and 6-0 in SoCon play. The Buccaneers slide to 20-11, 3-3 in league action.

Wofford’s overall winning streak now stands at seven, and the home winning streak improves to 14. This is the first time in program history the Terriers have swept both of the first two conference series, and the sweep is the fourth of the season. The victory is also the 400 th career win for head coach Todd Interdonato.

Luke Stephens (1-1) earned his first win of the season in relief, tossing 2.0 clean innings. He allowed no runs, walks or hits and struck out one. Lucas Mahlstedt made his first start of the season, allowing just a run in 4.0 innings of work. He surrendered three hits but punched out four. Holden Wilder threw 1.0 inning, giving up one run on one hit with two strikeouts. Dalton Rhadans closed the game down by finishing off the final 2.0 frames. He allowed two hits and no runs with one strikeout. The Terrier arms did not walk a single batter.

Offensively, Wofford spread the love around on the afternoon. Nolen Hester notched two RBI to top the Terriers, and Trey Yunger and Brice Martinez each contributed an RBI as well. John Dempsey reached twice via the free pass despite going hitless. With a hit each, Brennen Dorighi and Hester extended their on-base streaks to 17 and 16, respectively.

Wofford started the scoring early with a run in the bottom of the first. Nolen Hester was hit by a pitch to lead-off the frame, and a throwing error on a pick-off attempts moved him to third. A wild pitch on a third strike not only allowed the batter to reach first, but it also allowed Hester to race home for the early Terrier lead.

In the bottom of the second, Brennen Dorighi worked a walk and moved over to third on a Marshall Toole single. Brice Martinez then lifted a sacrifice fly to right field, bringing Dorighi home to extend the lead to 2-0.

ETSU pulled closer in the fourth with an RBI single down the left field line. The score was 2-1.

A solo home run in the top of the fifth pulled the Buccaneers level at two all.

Wofford pulled back in front with a three-run sixth. Back-to-back singles by Jack Renwick and Dorighi placed runners on the corners for Trey Yunger. He laid down an excellent bunt, beating out the throw to first to reach safely and record the go-ahead RBI. Martinez drew a walk to load up the bases, allowing Hester to rip a single into left field for two RBI. Wofford’s lead was 5-2 after six.

The Terriers tacked on an insurance run in the seventh on a wild pitch.

Dalton Rhadans came on to pitch the final two innings, shutting the door on ETSU and locking down the 6-2 win and the series sweep for the Terriers.

Wofford is back in action Tuesday night, hitting the road for a midweek contest at Presbyterian. First pitch in Clinton, S.C. is set for 6:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

WSPA 7News

Woman shot in stomach in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was shot in the stomach Tuesday night in Spartanburg County. According to Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in at 9:21 p.m. to an address on Arlington Road. Deputies and Spartanburg County EMS are responding to the scene. This investigation is in its early stages, deputies said. […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

