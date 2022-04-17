ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gandy Boulevard reopens days after water main break

By Dylan Abad
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Good news for drivers traveling through South Tampa Saturday evening. The intersection of Gandy Boulevard and Himes Avenue was reopened to traffic.

The intersection was closed since Thursday, when a contractor punctured a water main. The entire intersection was dug up and repaved before traffic could return to normal operations.

Crews worked quickly to fix the pipe and patch the hole. City officials planned to reopen the road on Tuesday, but crews worked overnight to get ahead of schedule.

