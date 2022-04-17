ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Former OK corrections supervisor enabled white supremacists to attack Black inmates: court

By Kaitor Kay/KFOR, Hicham Raache/KFOR, Nexstar Media Wire
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – A former supervisor at Kay County Detention Center in Oklahoma City was convicted in federal court for enabling white supremacist inmates to attack and injure Black inmates, as well as ordering excessive force against an inmate who criticized him.

The jury convicted 53-year-old Matthew Ware of violating the civil rights of three pretrial detainees that were being held at the Detention Center, according to U.S. Department of Justice officials.

Ware placed two pretrial detainees in “substantial risk of serious harm,” and ordered a corrections officer to use excessive force against a third pretrial detainee.

“This high-ranking corrections official had a duty to ensure that the civil rights of pretrial detainees in his custody were not violated,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “The defendant abused his power and authority by ordering subordinate corrections officers to violate the constitutional rights of several pretrial detainees. The Civil Rights Division will continue to hold corrections officials accountable when they violate the civil rights of detainees and inmates.”

Texas Gov. Abbott sparks fresh White House speculation with border moves

Ware was a lieutenant at the Detention Center on May 18, 2017, when he ordered corrections officers serving under him to move two Black pretrial detainees, D’Angelo Wilson and Marcus Miller, to a cell row containing white supremacist inmates whom Ware knew were a danger to Wilson and Miller, according to DOJ officials.

He later that same day ordered detention officers to unlock Wilson’s and Miller’s jail cells and the white supremacist inmates’ cells at the same time the following morning.

With the jail cells unlocked, the white supremacist inmates attacked Wilson and Miller.

Both Wilson and Miller were injured in the attack. Wilson suffered a facial laceration that needed seven stitches to close, DOJ officials said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18nQwp_0fBWcW6900
Kay County Detention Center. (KFOR photo)

Ware also ordered excessive force against pretrial detainee Christopher Davis on Jan. 31, 2018.

DOJ officials said Ware was a captain at the jail when Davis sent him a note criticizing how he ran the jail.

Ware retaliated by ordering a corrections officer to restrain Davis against a bench in a stretched out position, with his left wrist bound to the far-left side of the bench and his right wrist bound to the far-right side of the bench. Davis was left restrained in that position for 90 minutes, which physically injured him, DOJ officials said.

Attorney Mark Hammons said his client and former jail employee Stephanie Wright reported this incident to jail leaders and they didn’t address it. He says she then reported it to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the FBI, and was fired by the jail for doing so.

“This is something that my client Stephanie Wright had reported, and, frankly, she’s kind of the hero of this story,” Hammons said. “Stephanie Wright was the only person in the Kay County Justice Authority system that was willing to report this incident. She reported it to the OSBI and FBI. Without her, there would have been no enforcement of the law. And yet, despite the fact that she’s the hero of the story, she was punished by the people involved at the authority for her activities, which is a real miscarriage of justice. She reported all of the incidents that were prosecuted in this. And yet, despite the fact that she’s the hero of the story, she was punished by the people involved at the authority for her activities. This is a vindication about the importance of her actions. And she was on an island. She was the one who was willing to do this, to take the heat for it. And she’s the one who paid the price for doing the right thing.”

CRIME NEWS: Police searching for man charged with pointing gun at Denny’s cusotmers

Ware faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine up to $250,000 for each civil rights violation. He will be sentenced in approximately 90 days.

The Oklahoma City FBI Field Office investigated Ware’s violations. Assistant U.S. Attorney Julia Barry of the Western District of Oklahoma and Trial Attorney Laura Gilson of the Civil Rights Division prosecuted the case.

“If you have people who are charged with enforcing the law who feel like they are above the law then we just really don’t have any confidence that the judicial, legal system is going to work,” Hammons said. “Well, obviously the FBI and the Justice Department took this very, very seriously as they should and prosecuted it because this kind of offense undercuts the confidence we have in our entire system of justice. You can’t have people in law enforcement who consider themselves above the law.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Texoma's Homepage

Woman sentenced to prison for kidnapping sister’s baby

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman has been sentenced to four years in prison for kidnapping a baby, after being found competent to stand trial after treatment at the state hospital. Latoya Reece was judged competent in February after being committed to the state hospital. An evaluation found her incompetent to stand trial […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma City, OK
Society
Local
Oklahoma Society
Rolling Stone

Marsha Blackburn Lectures First Black Woman Nominated to Supreme Court on ‘So-Called’ White Privilege

Click here to read the full article. The confirmation hearings for Ketanji Brown Jackson began on Monday and, as expected, Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee were a little concerned about President Biden’s pick to replace Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) went so far as to suggest to Jackson, a Black woman, that white privilege doesn’t exist in America, a country where of the 114 justices to have been confirmed to sit on the highest court in the land, only two have been Black. “You serve on the board of a school that teaches kindergartners, five-year-old...
CONGRESS & COURTS
BET

Alleged White Supremacist Couple Accused Of Killing Black Navy Veteran

A white couple might have committed a hate crime, as they are accused of shooting and stabbing to death a Black Navy veteran at a California gas station. Christine Garner, 42, and Jeremy Jones, 49, were arrested and charged with murder of Justin Peoples, 30, the following day of March 15 at a Chevron gas station in Tracy, California after 9 p.m., CBS News reported.
TRACY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Miller
Daily Mail

El Chapo's attorney claims he's being tortured in maximum security prison and announces plan to appeal drug trafficking conviction to the Supreme Court

Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzmán hopes the Supreme Court will intervene on his behalf when his legal defense team files an appeal next month, alleging that the jailed cartel boss is being tortured in prison. Mariel Colón told Mexican network Milenio this week that the 64-year-old kingpin's rights have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KTVZ

Two brothers were sentenced to life in prison for a crime they didn’t commit. Nearly 25 years later, they were exonerated, released and reunited

Brothers George and Melvin DeJesus are out of prison after serving nearly 25 years for a crime they didn’t commit. “Walking out, just with the feeling of vindication, it was great,” George DeJesus told reporters in Michigan on Tuesday, shortly after he was released, according to CNN Detroit affiliate WDIV. “This is the best day of my life.”
MICHIGAN STATE
KCRG.com

Linn County Correctional Center identifies inmate that died Thursday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Correctional Center identified the inmate that died on Thursday as 31-year-old Malorie Hults, of Cedar Rapids. Hults had reportedly been booked into the correctional center at around 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday. Officials said she had been arrested and charged with assault domestic...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#White Supremacy#Crime News#Corrections Officers#White Supremacist#Racial Injustice#Racism#Kfor#The Justice Department#The Civil Rights Division#White House
ABC Big 2 News

Mexican drug lord’s daughter released early from U.S. prison

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman convicted of dealing with Mexican businesses prohibited by law who also happens to be the daughter of Mexico’s most notorious drug lord was released early from federal custody. Jessica Johanna Oseguera Gonzalez, 35, was released from federal prison on March 14 after spending 25 months in custody, […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Parade

Where Is Scott Peterson Now? Inside the Convicted Killer's New Trial and Life Behind Bars

Scott Peterson was at the center of a media firestorm for years in the early 2000s after the disappearance and murder of his wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn son, Conner. The case was gruesome and fascinating in the macabre way that’s the stuff of true crime lovers’ dreams: An attractive victim, a baby, a handsome suspect, and enough mystery and intrigue to partially inspire Gillian Flynn‘s Gone Girl (as well as the movie adaptation, which starred Ben Affleck who bears an almost disturbingly doppelganger likeness to Peterson).
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Daily Mail

'It's not a criminal matter': Murder charge is DROPPED against Texas woman, 26, three days after she was arrested for performing 'self-induced abortion'

Charges against a Texas woman who was arrested for murder after allegedly terminating her own pregnancy were dropped Sunday by the local district attorney. Lizelle Herrera, 26, was arrested Thursday after police alleged she violated the state's new, restrictive abortion law in 'knowingly causing the death of an individual by self-induced abortion,' cops said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fatim Hemraj

One Man Spent 36 Years in Prison for Stealing $50. Another Served 6 Days for Faking a Hate Crime.

On January 29, 2019, then 36-year-old Empire actor Jussie Smollett filed a police report claiming he was the victim of a hate crime. Jussie told responding officers he was walking home from a Subway restaurant at 2 am when two white men wearing black ski masks began hurling racist and homophobic slurs at him. Jussie claimed he was then beaten, doused in bleach, and had a noose placed around his neck by the two assailants as they shouted, “MAGA country!” and fled the scene.
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy