NEW HARTFORD — After a 2-year hiatus, Sangertown Square has announced the return of the Easter Bunny, beginning at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 1. The Bunny Patch in Center Court will welcome the Easter Bunny. Families can visit with the Easter Bunny from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Reservations are highly recommended as Sangertown Square continues to focus on health and safety for guests and the Easter Bunny. Walk-up visits are available as space allows throughout the day.

NEW HARTFORD, NY ・ 26 DAYS AGO