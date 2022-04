After clawing their way out of last place in the NAHL South, a new season begins for the Shreveport Mudbugs: the playoffs. Jason Campbell: Mudbugs head coach - "We've been playing playoff hockey, we've been in desperation mode for quite a while. It hasn't been perfect hockey, but it's been guys just really really working extremely hard for this opportunity. When you make it this far, finally make it to the playoffs, nothing is acceptable other than winning the whole thing."

