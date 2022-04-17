ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livermore, CA

Richmond teen found dead from apparent gunshot wound inside vehicle in Livermore, police say

By KTVU staff
KTVU FOX 2
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIVERMORE, Calif. - police are investigating a homicide where a 15-year-old girl from Richmond was found unconscious with an apparent gunshot wound inside a vehicle Friday night. Police say a person of interest is in...

www.ktvu.com

Comments / 5

Related
CBS Sacramento

Suspect In Custody After Deadly Double Shooting At Stockton Lounge

STOCKTON (CBS13) — An arrest has been made in connection to Sunday’s double shooting in Stockton that left a 31-year-old man dead, police said Monday night. Jeromie Damon, 30, was arrested along the 2300 block of Pacific Avenue and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on charges related to the homicide, the Stockton Police Department said. The shooting happened at the Ave on the Mile lounge on Pacific Avenue. Just after 1 a.m., officers responding to the scene located the 31-year-old victim who suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead soon after. A second victim later arrived at the hospital with a non-life-threatening wound, police said. The fatal shooting marked the 14th homicide in Stockton during this young year. Stockton police have not released any other information related to the shooting.
STOCKTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Livermore, CA
City
Richmond, CA
Livermore, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Richmond, CA
Crime & Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Vallejo police identify Friday's shooting victim

VALLEJO, Calif. - Vallejo Police have released the name of a man shot and killed on Friday night, the city's eighth homicide of the year. La Prell Briggs, 49, was shot in the 300 block of Pepper Drive. Officers responded to the scene at approximately 7 p.m. on March 18.
VALLEJO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Dead Inside#911#Meritage Common#Alameda County Coroner
KRON4 News

San Jose police arrest woman on suspicion of killing her mother

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department announced they arrested 27-year-old Cheryl Ann Yee after she reportedly called police that she had killed her mother over the weekend. On Sunday, at approximately 12:24 p.m., SJPD responded to the 4800 block of Springdale Drive for a welfare check call. When police arrived, they […]
SAN JOSE, CA
ABC10

18 year old killed, 3 others injured in overnight Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — One person was killed following a shooting in Stockton just after midnight Tuesday. According to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department, the shooting happened at 12:05 a.m. along the 8100 block of West Lane. When officers arrived, they found four people suffering from gunshot wounds.
STOCKTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX40

1 dead, 3 injured in early Easter morning shooting in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One man is dead and three others are injured after a shooting in South Sacramento early Sunday morning. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call just after midnight about a shooting near the a neighborhood on Franklin Boulevard. The sheriff’s office said deputies responding to the scene found […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Man entered home, kidnapped female resident: Sacramento police

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said a man allegedly entered a home while armed with a gun and kidnapped a female resident on Monday. Officers responded to Truxel Road near Arena Boulevard for reports of a potential kidnapping. According to witnesses, a man entered a home and pointed a gun at multiple residents, threatening […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy