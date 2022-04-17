ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Pedestrian seriously injured near Paseo Boulevard

By Addi Weakley
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
A pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run collision around 3 p.m. Saturday near Paseo, Emanuel Cleaver II boulevards.

An unknown silver vehicle heading eastbound turned north onto Paseo Boulevard through a red light.

In doing so, the silver vehicle struck a pedestrian who was crossing Paseo Boulevard from west to east, not inside a crosswalk, according to police.

The driver of the silver vehicle continued north on Paseo after the collision.

The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

