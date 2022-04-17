ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

Lyndhurst man charged in murder of Paterson woman, authorities say

By Editorials
Paterson Times
Paterson Times
 3 days ago
A man from Lyndhurst has been charged in the murder of a Paterson woman, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. Kristian Gonzalez, 25, was arrested...

