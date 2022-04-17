ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

Pirates drop road tennis match at Elon to end regular season

By ECU Sports Information
 3 days ago

ELON, N.C. – East Carolina completed its 2022 regular season spring slate by falling to Elon 4-1 at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center on Saturday. The Phoenix erased an early 1-0 deficit by capturing four singles wins, three in straight-set fashion.

The Pirates (4-14) opened the match by taking the doubles point as Anne Lou Champion and Isabella Rivera Ortiz downed Sarah Allen and Victoria Saldh 6-2 at No. 2 to lock down the opening tally. Alisa Diercksen and Martina Muzzolon started pairs play with a 6-3 decision over Olivia Archer and Alison O’Dea.

Elon (14-7) bounced back by claiming victories at the No. 1, 4, 5 and 6 slots to earn the team triumph. The most hotly-contested matchup was O’Dea’s 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over Alisha Hussain at the No. 4 slot that enabled the Phoenix to secure the clincher.

East Carolina will now prepare for the 2022 American Athletic Conference Championships, which will begin Wednesday (April 20) in Tulsa, Okla.

ELON 4, EAST CAROLINA 1
Singles Play
No. 1 – Sibel Tanik (ELON) def. Isabella Rivera Ortiz (ECU) 6-1, 6-1
No. 2 – Lizette Reding (ELON) vs. Alisa Diercksen (ECU) 2-6, 6-4, 0-3, unfinished
No. 3 – Victoria Saldh (ELON) vs. Martina Muzzolon (ECU) 1-6, 7-6, 1-0, unfinished
No. 4 – Alison O’Dea (ELON) def. Alisha Hussain (ECU) 2-6, 6-3, 6-4
No. 5 – Olivia Archer (ELON) def. Ines Bachir (ECU) 6-3, 6-0
No. 6 – Shauna Galvin (ELON) def. Anne Lou Champion (ECU) 6-2, 6-4
Doubles Play
No. 1 – Reding/Tanik (ELON) vs. Bachir/Hussain (ECU) 5-4, unfinished
No. 2 – Champion/Rivera Ortiz (ECU) def. Sarah Allen/Saldh (ELON) 6-2
No. 3 – Diercksen/Muzzolon(ECU) def. Archer/O’Dea (ELON) 6-3
Team Records: Elon 15-7; East Carolina 4-14
Order of finish: Doubles (3,2); Singles (1,5,6,4)

