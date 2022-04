Ime Udoka went against the grain in the final minute of the Celtics-Nets series opener Sunday afternoon at TD Garden. Trailing Brooklyn by one with roughly 30 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Boston put together a great defensive stand that concluded with Al Horford pulling down a rebound from a missed Kevin Durant shot. Udoka didn’t hesitate with his plan of attack for the C’s, motioning for his team to stay composed rather than calling a timeout, drawing up a play and hoping for the best.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO