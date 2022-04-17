Omarrian Aigbedion

Related
Former Oregon State guard Gianni Hunt plans to transfer to Sacramento State
Former Oregon State guard Gianni Hunt has a new home. The third-year sophomore announced on social media that he’s transferring to Sacramento State. The Hornets play in the Big Sky Conference, with schools such as Portland State, Eastern Washington and Montana. Sacramento State, 11-18 last season, recently hired Oklahoma assistant David Patrick as its coach.
Great Falls' Reed Harris excited to play new position, 'represent Montana' at Boston College
BOZEMAN — Reed Harris and the Great Falls football team will encounter a good problem in the fall. Harris is an all-state quarterback, although he earned his all-state status as an athlete. The junior hasn’t overwhelmed Class AA with his passing prowess, but with his dynamic dual-threat ability and strong defensive skills at safety. His size (6-foot-5, 210 pounds) and speed (4.5-second 40-yard dash) have been tantalizing for college recruiters; mainly at positions other than QB.
Former Lady Griz star McKenzie Johnston helps propel German pro team to title game
MISSOULA — McKenzie Johnston's passion for basketball has taken her to the pro ranks in Germany, where she'll play for a championship on Saturday. Johnston, a spark plug for Montana and Helena Capital prior to that, fills a similar role for Falcons Bad Homburg that she did in earning first team all-Big Sky Conference honors for the Lady Griz in 2019-2020. She's a guard willing to do whatever it takes, whether it's setting up her teammates or taking a majority of the shots.
Kaegun Williams, pictured against Hawaii on Nov. 6 in Honolulu, has transferred from San Diego State to Montana State.
NBCMontana
MSU men's basketball team signs guard from Idaho State
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana State University men’s basketball team has signed transfer guard Robert Ford III from Idaho State University. Last season with the Bengals, Ford averaged 10.9 points per game and 4.6 rebounds before his season was cut short due to a season ending injury. Head coach...
deseret.com
This 7-foot center is transferring to Utah State
Former American Fork High star center Isaac Johnson is coming back to the state of Utah to continue his basketball career. Johnson, who played for the University of Oregon during the 2021-22 season, announced Monday on Instagram that he is transferring to Utah State. Johnson was a reserve for the...
East Oregonian
Pendleton's Jennings is taking his talents to BYU
PENDLETON — Sam Jennings spent a good amount of time looking at colleges and what they had to offer. Pendleton’s elite javelin thrower knew he found the right place at BYU, and the fact that Provo, Utah, has a half dozen or so miniature golf courses sweetened the deal.
Former SEC Quarterback Reveals His 1 Concern With Alabama
It seems as though every year the Alabama Crimson Tide roll out one of the best wide receiver units in the nation. But heading into the 2022 season, Nick Saban’s wideout depth chart is notably lacking as compared to recent seasons. Losing superstar talents Jameson Williams and John Metchie...
KULR8
Montana Tech's Richtman, Jordan, Morgan named Frontier Conference track and field Athletes of the Week
BUTTE — The Orediggers nearly swept the Frontier Conference track and field athletes of the week awards. Montana Tech’s Becca Richtman and Jenna Jordan were selected as Frontier Conference women's track and field Athletes of the Week, respectively, according to a Monday release from Montana Tech. Also according...
kmvt
Declo hires new wrestling coach
DECLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Declo High School has a new wrestling coach who is well known in the community. Justin Horsely has taken over the position, following the retirement of Ty Matthews. Horsely has been the middle school coach the past two years and will continue in that role next year.
deseret.com
BYU basketball is reportedly losing 2 significant contributors
Less than a week after reports about BYU men’s basketball assistant coach Chris Burgess leaving to join the University of Utah’s coaching staff, the Cougars will reportedly have some more holes to fill on the roster as well. BYU forwards Caleb Lohner and Gideon George will enter the...
KULR8
Where Are They Now?: Tavia Rooney, Montana Tech basketball's Queen of the Double-Doubles
HELENA -- Montana Tech women's basketball player Tavia Rooney is the "Queen of the Double-Doubles." Rooney, a 5-foot-11 sophomore forward, led the Orediggers in at least seven categories this year, and was rewarded with a 2022 second team All-Frontier Conference selection for her efforts. "Tavia's really evolving now into a...
NBCMontana
UM softball helps out MSUB for senior day
MISSOULA, Mont. — Snow and wind wreaked havoc in Billings Wednesday and put Montana State University Billings senior day in jeopardy. Head coach Lisa McKinney, who’s been coaching for 16 seasons, says she’s never seen this much snow so late in April. “This is Montana for you,...
