Omarrian Aigbedion

MISSOULA — McKenzie Johnston's passion for basketball has taken her to the pro ranks in Germany, where she'll play for a championship on Saturday. Johnston, a spark plug for Montana and Helena Capital prior to that, fills a similar role for Falcons Bad Homburg that she did in earning first team all-Big Sky Conference honors for the Lady Griz in 2019-2020. She's a guard willing to do whatever it takes, whether it's setting up her teammates or taking a majority of the shots.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO