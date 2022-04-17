ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Eye on Boise: The numbers show just a small shift in party affiliation in Idaho

By By BETSY Z. RUSSELL
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lD5NR_0fBWZKiC00

BOISE — Just how many Idahoans have switched their political party affiliations ahead of the May 17 primary this year?

The numbers aren’t all that clear-cut, but a comparison of the April 1 Idaho voter registration figures to the Jan. 1 figures does shed some light on the answer to that question.

Over that time period, the number of unaffiliated Idaho voters dropped from 310,197 on Jan. 1 to 303,396 on April 1. That’s a drop of 6,801, which isn’t huge. It’s about a 2% drop in total numbers of unaffiliated Idaho registered voters.

At the same time, the number of registered Republicans went up from 531,420 in January to 546,226. That’s an increase of 14,806 registered GOP voters, or a 2% increase.

The number of registered Democratic voters in Idaho fell over the same time period from 134,908 in January to 129,728 in April. That’s a 5,180-voter decline, or 3.8%. No registered Democrats have been able to switch their affiliation for the primary to Republican since March 11, which was the deadline for inter-party affiliation switches before the primary. Unaffiliated voters, however, still can decide to affiliate with a party on May 17 at the polls.

The total number of registered voters also grew over those three months in Idaho, from 991,187 in January to 993,982 in April, but that’s only an increase of 2,795, or 0.3%.

The figures, from the Idaho Secretary of State’s office, show party registration numbers for the Constitution Party falling slightly from 3,816 in January to 3,802 in April. Registered Libertarians saw a similarly negligible change, falling from 10,846 in January to 10,830 in April. That’s less than half a percent drop for the Constitution Party and just a tenth of a percent drop for Libertarians.

So what does all this mean? There hasn’t been a huge rush of party-switching, though there has been some change. In January, 31.3% of Idaho’s registered voters weren’t affiliated with any party. Three months later, it was 30.5%.

In January, 13.6% of Idaho’s registered voters were registered Democrats, and 53.6% were registered Republicans. Now, that’s shifted only slightly, to 13% Democrats and 55% Republicans.

I asked both major state party chairs about the numbers on Friday, but heard back only from Democratic state Chair Lauren Necochea. “This isn’t some big, huge swing,” she said. “We’re talking about a few thousand voters.”

“A lot of Idahoans feel like their voices are not being heard, and I think that can be directly tied to the Republican supermajority control of our state and the fact that since they closed their primary and the party continues to veer towards the extreme right, they have embarrassed our state,” Necochea said. “We continue to make national news for our extreme policies and extreme things that Republican politicians have said. I think people are concerned about the future of Idaho, and I can see why they would affiliate so they would vote in the Republican Party and make sure dangerous people like Janice McGeachin don’t become our governor.”

However, she said, “I will also say that when you look at the difference between the supposed moderates and the extreme elements, it’s more of a difference of style than substance. We still see in the Idaho House of Representatives the majority of Republicans taking very extreme votes and voting against things that are popular among the majority of Idahoans.” Necochea is the current House assistant minority leader.

She cited Medicaid expansion, which passed by voter initiative with 61% support statewide after lawmakers refused to consider it for six straight years; and last year’s House rejection of a $6 million federal early learning grant, saying, “Investments in preschool are very popular among Idahoans.”

She also noted that Idaho Democrats still have an open primary, while the Republican party is closed to anyone other than registered Republicans. “So our voter registrations understate our support,” Necochea said. “We might be a small number of the registrations, but in statewide races usually carry close to 40% of the vote.”

Still, the minority party holds only around 20% of the seats in the Legislature. “So it’s unfortunate that our mainstream views are so under-represented among the people who make the laws. And that’s what we’re working to change,” she said.

Idaho GOP Chairman Tom Luna didn’t respond to a request for comment Friday on the voter registration figures.

Jeffrey Lyons, Boise State University political scientist, said the numbers don’t add support to the widespread speculation about large numbers of Democrats switching parties to vote in the GOP primary this spring. “There undoubtedly are Democrats doing that, I think we all know some of those people,” he said, “but I do not think that is nearly as widespread as people on both the left and the right think that it is.”

“We have a bunch of research that tells us any time you make people do any level of paperwork, it’s a big turnoff to them,” he said. “That’s just something a lot of people aren’t going to do.”

Lyons said based on BSU’s survey research, “Most of the folks moving here appear to be Republicans, so that’s probably also bolstering the Republican numbers a little bit.”

STATE REVENUES UP AGAIN

Idaho state tax revenues for the month of March beat state revenue forecasts once again, coming in $83 million, or 27.9%, ahead of predictions. That means as of the end of the third quarter of the current fiscal year, year-to-date general fund revenues are running $390.8 million over forecasts, or 11.1%, and are 25.2% ahead of last year’s level.

By far the biggest overage for the month came in corporate income taxes, which came in a whopping 187.4% over forecasts, or $40.6 million ahead. Individual income tax wasn’t far behind, running $38.1 million over forecast or $35.8 percent.

Sales tax revenues to the general fund were just slightly ahead of forecasts at $157 million for March, $1.3 million over predictions or 0.8%. For the fiscal year to date, they’re the one revenue category that is actually slightly below forecast, by 1.4%, though they remain 12% higher than last year’s collections to date at this time.

Meanwhile, the Tax Relief Fund, which collects all state sales taxes paid on online purchases, collected $13.4 million in March and has collected $136.9 million over the fiscal year’s first three quarters. That represents 6.4% of Idaho’s gross sales tax receipts.

Greg Piepmyer, chief economist for the state, wrote in his monthly General Fund Revenue Report, “Taxes from business are well above expectation. They have been notably since December.” That’s true on the national level as well, he noted. “Locally, business income tax is up 250% compared with last fiscal year.”

The legislative budget office reported last week that current projections show the state will end the fiscal year June 30 with a $696.1 million ending balance, $390.8 million more than lawmakers expected when they adjourned this year’s legislative session on March 31.

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

Best of Idaho: Boise man finishes 105-mile walk for clean water awareness

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2 News) — A Boise man just finished a 105-mile walk on the Greenbelt to raise money for clean water awareness. Dallas Crum is the co-founder of Vivid Roots, a non-profit that aims to bring clean water access to underserved communities. He wanted to raise money for the cause by walking more than 100 miles over 4.5 days, carrying five gallons of water in his hands.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

How to Begin Working as a Bounty Hunter in the State of Idaho

Being able to tell someone you’re a “bounty hunter” has to be one of the most epic statements a human being can say… of all time. Think about it – you’re out at the local Golden Corral, gathered up with a group of friends from high school because that’s where Patricia wanted to hold your 15-year reunion. Everyone is going around the table sharing what they do. Dennis works with lumber, Patricia works in accounting, and then the group gets to you.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Idaho State
Idaho Elections
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Government
Boise, ID
Elections
Local
Idaho Government
103.5 KISSFM

Are the Mountains of Idaho Really Being Terrorized by Cannibals?

It seems as though Idaho is home to all sorts of mythical creatures. You’ve got the legendary Sasquatch roaming the forests, you’ve got the sea serpent Sharlie living in Payette Lake, and now… we’ve got the Nimerigar, a race of humanoids that could only be described as “cannibalistic dwarves” according to Native-Languages.org.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Eye Witness Stories of the Bear Lake Monster on the Idaho, Utah Boarder Will Keep You From Swimming

I watched Jaws when I was far to young and still have a slight fear of swimming in lakes and rivers if I cant see my feet in the water. Even as an adult there is a little fear in me that something that I cant see will grab me and pull me down. After hearing and reading the stories about the Bear Lake Monster, I don't think I would be brave enough to swim at least not deep and definitely not at night in the massive lake.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeffrey Lyons
News Radio 1310 KLIX

7 Ways to Prepare in Idaho if World War 3 Breaks Out

The world is in a scary time these days. There is a world pandemic, scary bugs are traveling across the world, and an invasion taking place overseas. Many are scared of what could happen and have questions on what to do if a nuclear war were to break out. While there may be no possible way to see when an attack would come or if the people of Idaho would be hit, it is always best to prepare and think ahead just in case. Here are some ways to prepare and protect yourself and your family, if a nuclear war does occur.
TWIN FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idaho Legislature#One Party#Idahoans#Republicans#Gop#Democratic#Democrats#Inter Party#State#The Constitution Party
95.7 KEZJ

7 Worst Animals to be Attacked by in Idaho

Being attacked by an animal is some people's worst fear. The thought of being clawed, bitten, and potentially eaten does not sound like a fun time. While the thought of seeing a wild animal up close sounds like a once-in-a-lifetime chance, depending on the animal, it doesn't always go according to plan. When you get away with an awesome photo or video, it is an amazing story and a moment you will never forget, but when things go south, it is entirely different. Recently, a hiker in Montana was killed by a grizzly bear, and weeks before that a man was attacked by a moose in Idaho. With these attacks and death happening, it got me thinking about what would be the worst animal to be attacked by in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

A Grizzly Bear in Idaho is Killing Livestock and Fish and Game Can’t Trap Him

Livestock in Northern Idaho is being ravaged by a big grizzly bear in the area. According to North Idaho News Facebook post based off of Idaho Fish and Game information, "Idaho Fish and Game officers suspect a grizzly bear attacked and killed a llama and a sheep on private land in the Panhandle Region on the evening of April 5 Idaho Fish... on private land near the town of Naples in Boundary County... If a grizzly bear is captured, Fish and Game will work with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service staff to collect biological data including DNA, measurements, sex and age. If the bear is relocated, a GPS collar will be placed on it for future tracking of its movements and behaviors."
BOUNDARY COUNTY, ID
98.3 The Snake

12-Year-Old Ties Idaho Fishing Record With Nearly 10 Footer

A northern Idaho boy has tied a state catch and release fishing record for Idaho after spending nearly an hour reeling in a sturgeon that measured just shy of 120 inches. While under the instruction of his father and a guide from Jones Sport Fishing of Deary, Idaho, 12-year-old Tyler Grimshaw cemented himself into state record books after hooking and successfully reeling in a 9-foot, 11-inch sturgeon. State fishermen are calling the accomplishment a once-in-a-lifetime catch.
IDAHO STATE
Vogue Magazine

Why a Treehouse in Montana Is the Place to Stay in 2022

When the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic back in March 2020, Jessie Royer was among the last people to know. At the time, she was in the wilderness of Alaska, undertaking her 18th Iditarod race. She ended up finishing third, but when she pulled into Nome, “they said, ‘hi, congratulations, but you’ve got to go,’” she remembers. Royer is recounting the surreal experience to me from her sled as eight of her Alaskan huskies pull us through the snow near Montana’s Placid Lake. I feel like a kid again, wanting to know every detail about the dogs and their careers.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
News Radio 1310 KLIX

There’s a Big Bad Bear on the Loose in Idaho

A grizzly with an attitude and a taste for flesh. The animal is munching on livestock in the northern panhandle. Idaho Fish and Game plans to trap the beast, attach a collar and then relocate the predator. Numerous panhandle publications are detailing the story. You can read more by clicking here.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Grizzly Bear Attack is Friendly Reminder to Be Careful this Spring in Idaho

Anytime someone goes camping, hiking, or visits a place where wildlife roams free, the worst scenario you can ever find yourself in is being attacked by an animal. We have all thought about it at some point, and some of us may have come extremely close in certain circumstances. This last week, a man went hiking with his friend in Montana. They decided to split up and meet back at the car later, but the man never returned. He was found later, in what is expected to have been a grizzly bear attack.
IDAHO STATE
Whiskey Riff

12-Year Old Reels In Monster Sturgeon All By Himself, Ties Idaho State Record

It’s always good to see young people getting into the great outdoors. Seeing a young person having an amazing experience that they will remember forever makes it even better. And then… hooking state record monsters makes it EVEN BETTER. White Sturgeon are always amazing to see caught. Whether is a 350-pound from a kayak, a guide with a 10.5-footer, or a retired NHL player catching a beauty, these prehistoric-looking dinosaur fish are just incredible to witness. A fish that can […] The post 12-Year Old Reels In Monster Sturgeon All By Himself, Ties Idaho State Record first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Press

Idaho Press

Nampa, ID
693
Followers
974
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Press covers the Treasure Valley and includes Kuna, Meridian, and Boise.

 https://www.idahopress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy