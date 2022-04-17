Helicopter egg drop a hit at Family Church in Hartford | By Bryan McDowell

Picture this: you are driving through an ordinary neighborhood when you spot a castle. Yes, an actual home disguised as a castle. It's not something you see everyday but it exists and in Wisconsin no less! I came across a listing for this home while browsing the web and I was absolutely shocked when I saw the photo of this home. I was even more shocked when I looked at the photos of the inside!
PYSANKA DEMO, WORKSHOP: A Ukrainian pysanka egg demonstration and workshop, led and instructed by Gloria Horbaty, will be held from 1-3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 27 at St. Michael’s Ukrainian Catholic Church Hall, 563 George St., New Haven. Participants can learn about the Ukrainian Easter egg, its history, traditions and...
ROUND ROCK, Texas — After the tornado damaged a handful of neighborhoods in Round Rock, a local church is doing what it can to help. On Friday, the Grace Presbyterian Church handed out food to neighbors. "We just wanted to be a good neighbor and reach out in any...
Co-workers of a 27-year-old man, who worked at Advocate Condell hospital in Libertyville, are mourning his loss after he was killed while driving home to Crystal Lake from work. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and Nunda Rural Fire Protection District responded around 3:12 p.m. Saturday to Ringers Landscape Services, 2101 Route 176 in Prairie Grove, […]
David “Wes” Hudson III, age 39, of Wausau, passed away on Wednesday, April 11, 2022, at his home of natural causes. He was born on May 28, 1982, in Shreveport, Louisiana, son of David Hudson II and the late Christine Havey. David was raised in Green Bay and...
A lot of people don't know that we have wild elk right here in Wisconsin. Elk used to roam all across North America, but they disappeared from Wisconsin back in the 1880s due to hunting and habit losses. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reintroduced elk into the state back in 1995, and then again in 2015. Now there are estimated to be over 400 elk in the state. A couple of lucky motorists got to witness a nice sized herd up close.
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating an incident that required the response of tactical teams and negotiators early Sunday morning. It happened near 35th and State around 3 a.m. According to police, the suspect entered the victim’s residence, refused to come out and threatened to shoot at officers. A tactical...
MADISON, WIS. -- The resignations this year of the only Black zookeepers at Vilas Zoo have led to a review of the workplace environment at various Dane County departments after the departing zookeepers accused management of racism, neglecting animal welfare, unequal discipline and retaliation. The former zookeepers, a man and...
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - The South Milwaukee Police Department has asked for the public's help identifying a suspect involved in a "quick change" scam at Walmart on Friday, April 15. Police said the suspect confused a cashier and used sleight of hand to get $1,500 cash from the store. He...
BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Brookfield police and the Elmbrook School District are warning the community about a dangerous social media challenge on TikTok. Several people in a Brookfield neighborhood were shot by frozen Orbeez pellets this week. Orbeez are small, absorbent beads with liquid inside typically used for sensory therapy...
This is absolutely crazy! A team of archaeologists and divers recently brought up a 1,200-year-old canoe from the depths of a lake in Madison, Wisconsin. It happened back in November last year, but the video is now being released showing what it took to get the artifact to the surface in one piece, and how they are working to preserve the dugout canoe.
A trip across Lake Michigan on the last operating coal-fired steam ship in the United States in an experience unto itself, but there’s lots more to do once you step off the gangway in Wisconsin. The S.S. Badger traverses Lake Michigan between Ludington and Manitowoc, Wisconsin. Michiganders looking for...
It's a day that South Dakotans will never forget. April 19, 1993. It some ways it's hard to believe it happened 29 years ago. South Dakota Governor George Mickelson and seven others were killed in an airplane crash near Dubuque, Iowa shortly before 4:00 P.M. I had first met the...
A critically endangered turtle was surrendered to J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue in Menasha. Francis, a Malaysian Giant River Turtle, lived with an elderly man with health issues. His main caretaker was a cancer patient.
The small restaurant space facing West Hartford’s Brace Road parking lot has been home to several pizzerias in the past decade. Dante and Stephanie Cistulli have been waiting for their turn to make it theirs. Their shared dream dates back to 2014, when their relationship was new. Stephanie was...
A new report about the death of a 14-year-old boy who fell off a ride at an Orlando amusement park last month found that the ride’s operator made some changes to sensors on the teenager’s seat before his fatal fall. Tyre Sampson died on March 24 on the...
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) --- New developments into the Window Select saga. Customers of the Menomonee Falls window company continue to complain about paid unfulfilled orders. The Owner and President of Window Select is a man named Justin Kiswardy. CBS 58 has obtained court records confirming that Kiswardy is a convicted felon with ties to Ohio. In 2009, he was found guilty of one count of theft and one count of forgery in Wood County, Ohio. As for his time in Wisconsin, some Window Select customers say when they complained about order delays, Kiswardy bribed them to keep quiet.
Comments / 5