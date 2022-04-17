ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Railroad in VT, NH, NY to be bought out this spring

By Mike Hoey
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cpht6_0fBWZ4fp00

Federal regulators have approved a buyout of a regional railroad that operates in Vermont, New Hampshire and New York.

According to executives at Jacksonville, Florida-based CSX, the U.S. Surface Transportation Board has given their company permission to buy Pan Am Railways . Pan Am is based in North Billerica, Massachusetts and operates a more than 1,000-mile-long rail network.

The deal was first announced in late 2020. It’ll allow CSX to expand into northern New England while adding to its existing reach in the Empire State and southern New England.

The sale is expected to close on June 1. CSX is not disclosing the purchase price.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Traffic
State
New York State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Jacksonville, VT
Local
Vermont Business
Local
Vermont Sports
State
New Hampshire State
97.5 WOKQ

Boston Thinks the Most Stunning New England Spots Are in New Hampshire and Maine

New England beauty is just one of so many reasons we live here, love it here, and get visitors from around the world here. This is our playground!. But where are the prettiest, most stunning places of them all? According to Boston.com, New Hampshire’s White Mountains hold the #1 spot for the most gorgeous scenery. And get this: that number one answer is coming from Bostonians and others who read Boston.com.
MAINE STATE
B98.5

How Safe Would Maine & New Hampshire Be In A Nuclear Attack?

While it is nothing like the constant, underlying, terror felt by those who lived through the height of the Cold War, especially the Cuban Missile Crisis, the last few weeks have probably made many people feel a little uneasy. For days, we have been hearing about how the Russian invasion...
MAINE STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Best Place in America to Own a Beach House

The price of residential real estate has skyrocketed in the past two years. No single reason accounts for this, but several have contributed. Some have sought to find investment properties on the water. According to a recent report, the best place in America to own a beach home is Gulf Shores, Alabama, which is on […]
GULF SHORES, AL
WDVM 25

Burnsville man catches enormous state record musky

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Burnsville man caught and released a new state record muskellunge or “musky” fish at a West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) river-access site on Saturday. Lucas King was fishing on the Little Kanawha River in the tailwater section of Burnsville Dam in Braxton County when he caught a […]
BURNSVILLE, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Csx#Pan Am Railways
Daily Mail

Montana and North Dakota are hit by 'one-in-a-century' blizzard that has already dumped 47 INCHES of snow and closed I-94: Fears 20-foot tall snowdrifts will bury homes

Historic storms have pummeled parts of the U.S. with blizzards, record-breaking hail and tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the central and southern states. Montana and North Dakota were slammed by the spring snowstorm, which featured 60mph winds and whiteout conditions with up to 47 inches of snow. The winter storm...
ENVIRONMENT
WTRF- 7News

Deer are jumping to their death from an overpass in Pennsylvania

Over two dozen deer have jumped and died over an overpass according to KDKA. The overpass in question is in Elk County near Allegheny National Forest. Residents have told news outlets that have reached out to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to install nets or a barrier to stop the deaths from occurring. Residents in […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Traffic
Mental_Floss

9 Fascinating Items That Went Down With 'Titanic'

When the Titanic sank to the floor of the North Atlantic just a few days into its maiden voyage, it took with it thousands of pounds of food, hundreds of sacks of mail (comprising 7 million pieces of correspondence), cargo ranging from Tiffany & Co. china to bales of rubber—and a number of interesting items belonging to its passengers, including priceless manuscripts, rare art, jewelry, and reels of film.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
502K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy