Railroad in VT, NH, NY to be bought out this spring

Federal regulators have approved a buyout of a regional railroad that operates in Vermont, New Hampshire and New York.

According to executives at Jacksonville, Florida-based CSX, the U.S. Surface Transportation Board has given their company permission to buy Pan Am Railways . Pan Am is based in North Billerica, Massachusetts and operates a more than 1,000-mile-long rail network.

The deal was first announced in late 2020. It’ll allow CSX to expand into northern New England while adding to its existing reach in the Empire State and southern New England.

The sale is expected to close on June 1. CSX is not disclosing the purchase price.

