The Cleveland Cavaliers’ very own Jarrett Allen got robbed of a DPOY Top-3 finish. Jarrett Allen had an exceptional year. He finished with 16.1 points and 10.8 rebounds, while also putting up 1.3 blocks per game. He helped lead the team to its first winning record without LeBron James since 1998 and achieved his first All-Star selection. He was the team’s second-most consistent scoring option and was the teams’ focal point defensively. He was easily one of the best defensive forces in all of the NBA. He also finished with a BPM of +3.9, an impressive number for a 23-year-old.

