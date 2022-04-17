ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rotary Club's annual Crow Creek Spring Clean-Up set April 30

CHEYENNE – Spring is in the air, birds are chirping and there is plenty of cleaning up to do to keep Crow Creek flowing strong this summer. The Rotary Club of Cheyenne has scheduled April 30 for the annual Crow Creek clean-up and is asking the community to join in this effort to protect our most precious local, natural resource.

Starting at 8 a.m., meeting at First Street between Morrie Avenue and Russell Avenue. Volunteers are strongly encouraged to wear sturdy boots or shoes, waterproof waders or long pants, gloves, long sleeves, and other attire appropriate for cleaning in and around Crow Creek, as well as for the day’s weather, since the spring weather in Cheyenne can be quite unpredictable.

Rotary Club of Cheyenne will be providing trash bags and will coordinate picking up all bags collected.

The environment is one of seven areas of focus of Rotary International – a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders and problem solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change across the globe, in our communities and in ourselves. The Rotary Club of Cheyenne has committed to support this effort by joining the efforts of our local city of Cheyenne government, local businesses and Crow Creek Revival Committee to protect and revitalize Crow Creek and its tributaries.

Contact Brent Lathrop at bdlathrop@charter.net or 307-286-7661 if you're interested in participating as an individual, a business or would like to set up a team to tackle a segment of Crow Creek.

Concrete project to temporarily close Cahill Park playground

CHEYENNE – Beginning, Monday, April 25, the playground at Cahill Park will close for a concrete project. Work is anticipated to last three to five days, weather permitting. Work will remove damaged and trampled shrub beds that cause continuous maintenance issues, according to a city of Cheyenne news release. Dirt and debris from the shrub beds routinely spread across playground surfaces, causing numerous safety issues for visitors. Once finished, the concrete surface will remedy these issues brought forth by weather and high playground usage. The city offers a total of 32 playgrounds throughout the community so there remains other options to get outside and enjoy the great outdoors at a city park.
CHEYENNE, WY
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

