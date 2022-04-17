Rotary Club's annual Crow Creek Spring Clean-Up set April 30

CHEYENNE – Spring is in the air, birds are chirping and there is plenty of cleaning up to do to keep Crow Creek flowing strong this summer. The Rotary Club of Cheyenne has scheduled April 30 for the annual Crow Creek clean-up and is asking the community to join in this effort to protect our most precious local, natural resource.

Starting at 8 a.m., meeting at First Street between Morrie Avenue and Russell Avenue. Volunteers are strongly encouraged to wear sturdy boots or shoes, waterproof waders or long pants, gloves, long sleeves, and other attire appropriate for cleaning in and around Crow Creek, as well as for the day’s weather, since the spring weather in Cheyenne can be quite unpredictable.

Rotary Club of Cheyenne will be providing trash bags and will coordinate picking up all bags collected.

The environment is one of seven areas of focus of Rotary International – a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders and problem solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change across the globe, in our communities and in ourselves. The Rotary Club of Cheyenne has committed to support this effort by joining the efforts of our local city of Cheyenne government, local businesses and Crow Creek Revival Committee to protect and revitalize Crow Creek and its tributaries.

Contact Brent Lathrop at bdlathrop@charter.net or 307-286-7661 if you're interested in participating as an individual, a business or would like to set up a team to tackle a segment of Crow Creek.