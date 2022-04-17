East Cheyenne Community Park Open House set for April 28

CHEYENNE – A second public open house for the East Cheyenne Community Park will take place Thursday, April 28 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Saddle Ridge Elementary School Gymnasium, 6815 Wilderness Trail.

Participants are asked to enter the building at the gymnasium entrance, approximately 100 feet west of the main entrance.

The open house is intended to get additional neighborhood input for the East Cheyenne Community Park Master Plan project. Consultants will be showing park concepts based on previous public input and surveys. At the meeting, you can learn more about the project, timeline, process moving forward, and provide your thoughts and ideas.

The park was purchased in early 2020 with voter-approved sixth-penny sales tax funding. The site is 105 acres located at the southwest corner of East Pershing Boulevard and Whitney Road. It is now open to the public as a low-maintenance natural, open space. The southern portion of the site contains a large pond with a significant population of birds and other wildlife.

A ribbon cutting ceremony for the park was held on July 1, 2021, to formally open the space to the public.

If you have any questions, contact Jeanie Vetter, Parks and Greenway Planner, at jvetter@cheyennecity.org.