Omarrian Aigbedion

Related
Former Oregon State guard Gianni Hunt plans to transfer to Sacramento State
Former Oregon State guard Gianni Hunt has a new home. The third-year sophomore announced on social media that he’s transferring to Sacramento State. The Hornets play in the Big Sky Conference, with schools such as Portland State, Eastern Washington and Montana. Sacramento State, 11-18 last season, recently hired Oklahoma assistant David Patrick as its coach.
Watch now: Badgers safety John Torchio describes how he views his leadership role
Wisconsin senior safety John Torchio discusses stepping into a leadership role after the Badgers lost so many vocal players from last year's team.
4 observations from Wisconsin football's 13th spring practice
One could see the hope for the University of Wisconsin football team’s offense during an 11-on-11, move-the-ball drill late in Tuesday’s practice. Redshirt junior quarterback Graham Mertz engineered a nine-play drive, twice converting third downs with sharp passes and showing quick decision-making. That drive stalled in the red zone after a dropped pass on a drag route by tailback Julius Davis and a pass short of the sticks on the final play, but it was a nice bounce back for Mertz after a shaky start...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KULR8
Great Falls' Reed Harris excited to play new position, 'represent Montana' at Boston College
BOZEMAN — Reed Harris and the Great Falls football team will encounter a good problem in the fall. Harris is an all-state quarterback, although he earned his all-state status as an athlete. The junior hasn’t overwhelmed Class AA with his passing prowess, but with his dynamic dual-threat ability and strong defensive skills at safety. His size (6-foot-5, 210 pounds) and speed (4.5-second 40-yard dash) have been tantalizing for college recruiters; mainly at positions other than QB.
deseret.com
This 7-foot center is transferring to Utah State
Former American Fork High star center Isaac Johnson is coming back to the state of Utah to continue his basketball career. Johnson, who played for the University of Oregon during the 2021-22 season, announced Monday on Instagram that he is transferring to Utah State. Johnson was a reserve for the...
East Oregonian
Pendleton's Jennings is taking his talents to BYU
PENDLETON — Sam Jennings spent a good amount of time looking at colleges and what they had to offer. Pendleton’s elite javelin thrower knew he found the right place at BYU, and the fact that Provo, Utah, has a half dozen or so miniature golf courses sweetened the deal.
MU men's golf carries most successful stretch of season into SEC Championships
Over a three-week span from the end of March through the middle of April, the Missouri men's golf team picked up back-to-back wins at the Hootie at Bulls Bay in South Carolina and the MU Tiger Invitational in Columbia. The 45th-ranked Tigers climbed to their highest ranking of the season while also picking up multiple individual honors. Missouri will look to carry this momentum into the SEC Championships, where it will face 11 top-50 opponents. ...
GOLF・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Watch now: Badgers DC Jim Leonhard assesses the defense's play this spring
Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard describes how the defense has looked during spring practices.
Wyoming ranks 10th in economic competitiveness report
(The Center Square) – Wyoming is among the most economically competitive states, according to a new ranking. The Cowboy State ranks 10th in the 2022 "Rich States, Poor States" report, an evaluation of states based on economic performance and outlook that was published Monday by the conservative group American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC). Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon touted his state's small government approach to governance in a statement provided to...
Sam excited for next journey, embracing challenges in new world
In 2015, Michael Sam saw his final professional snap as a player for the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League, a moment he didn’t think would occur so early in his career. Sam knew his playing days were over, but three years later a door opened for the former Missouri football standout. “After time, when I realized that I was not going to be playing as a player, I wanted to be involved in some way, whether that’s working in a front office or...
KULR8
Former Lady Griz star McKenzie Johnston helps propel German pro team to title game
MISSOULA — McKenzie Johnston's passion for basketball has taken her to the pro ranks in Germany, where she'll play for a championship on Saturday. Johnston, a spark plug for Montana and Helena Capital prior to that, fills a similar role for Falcons Bad Homburg that she did in earning first team all-Big Sky Conference honors for the Lady Griz in 2019-2020. She's a guard willing to do whatever it takes, whether it's setting up her teammates or taking a majority of the shots.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wyoming defensive end Sabastian Harsh making most of opportunities with Cowboys
LARAMIE – There are 13 players from Nebraska on Wyoming’s current roster. Nine of the Cornhusker State imports are from Omaha or surrounding cities and suburbs on the eastern side of the state, including incoming four-star offensive line recruit DeShawn Woods and touted quarterback prospect Caden Becker. UW head coach Craig Bohl, who grew up in Lincoln, Nebraska, considers Sabastian Harsh more of an in-state recruit. ...
San Diego St Football
Kaegun Williams, pictured against Hawaii on Nov. 6 in Honolulu, has transferred from San Diego State to Montana State.
baseballunis.jpeg
Kansas baseball releases new uniforms honoring the historic Kansas City Monarchs for the Buck O'Neil Classic on April 19.
kmvt
Declo hires new wrestling coach
DECLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Declo High School has a new wrestling coach who is well known in the community. Justin Horsely has taken over the position, following the retirement of Ty Matthews. Horsely has been the middle school coach the past two years and will continue in that role next year.
KULR8
Montana Tech's Richtman, Jordan, Morgan named Frontier Conference track and field Athletes of the Week
BUTTE — The Orediggers nearly swept the Frontier Conference track and field athletes of the week awards. Montana Tech’s Becca Richtman and Jenna Jordan were selected as Frontier Conference women's track and field Athletes of the Week, respectively, according to a Monday release from Montana Tech. Also according...
NBCMontana
MSU men's basketball team signs guard from Idaho State
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana State University men’s basketball team has signed transfer guard Robert Ford III from Idaho State University. Last season with the Bengals, Ford averaged 10.9 points per game and 4.6 rebounds before his season was cut short due to a season ending injury. Head coach...
KULR8
Where Are They Now?: Tavia Rooney, Montana Tech basketball's Queen of the Double-Doubles
HELENA -- Montana Tech women's basketball player Tavia Rooney is the "Queen of the Double-Doubles." Rooney, a 5-foot-11 sophomore forward, led the Orediggers in at least seven categories this year, and was rewarded with a 2022 second team All-Frontier Conference selection for her efforts. "Tavia's really evolving now into a...
deseret.com
BYU basketball is reportedly losing 2 significant contributors
Less than a week after reports about BYU men’s basketball assistant coach Chris Burgess leaving to join the University of Utah’s coaching staff, the Cougars will reportedly have some more holes to fill on the roster as well. BYU forwards Caleb Lohner and Gideon George will enter the...
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
389K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0