Omarrian Aigbedion

 3 days ago
Former Army offensive line recruit Omarrian Aigbedion commits to Montana State

The 6-foot-3, 280-pound interior lineman hopes to compete for playing time at MSU right away.

Wyoming News

4 observations from Wisconsin football's 13th spring practice

One could see the hope for the University of Wisconsin football team’s offense during an 11-on-11, move-the-ball drill late in Tuesday’s practice. Redshirt junior quarterback Graham Mertz engineered a nine-play drive, twice converting third downs with sharp passes and showing quick decision-making. That drive stalled in the red zone after a dropped pass on a drag route by tailback Julius Davis and a pass short of the sticks on the final play, but it was a nice bounce back for Mertz after a shaky start...
MADISON, WI
KULR8

Great Falls' Reed Harris excited to play new position, 'represent Montana' at Boston College

BOZEMAN — Reed Harris and the Great Falls football team will encounter a good problem in the fall. Harris is an all-state quarterback, although he earned his all-state status as an athlete. The junior hasn’t overwhelmed Class AA with his passing prowess, but with his dynamic dual-threat ability and strong defensive skills at safety. His size (6-foot-5, 210 pounds) and speed (4.5-second 40-yard dash) have been tantalizing for college recruiters; mainly at positions other than QB.
GREAT FALLS, MT
deseret.com

This 7-foot center is transferring to Utah State

Former American Fork High star center Isaac Johnson is coming back to the state of Utah to continue his basketball career. Johnson, who played for the University of Oregon during the 2021-22 season, announced Monday on Instagram that he is transferring to Utah State. Johnson was a reserve for the...
AMERICAN FORK, UT
East Oregonian

Pendleton's Jennings is taking his talents to BYU

PENDLETON — Sam Jennings spent a good amount of time looking at colleges and what they had to offer. Pendleton’s elite javelin thrower knew he found the right place at BYU, and the fact that Provo, Utah, has a half dozen or so miniature golf courses sweetened the deal.
PENDLETON, OR
Wyoming News

MU men's golf carries most successful stretch of season into SEC Championships

Over a three-week span from the end of March through the middle of April, the Missouri men's golf team picked up back-to-back wins at the Hootie at Bulls Bay in South Carolina and the MU Tiger Invitational in Columbia. The 45th-ranked Tigers climbed to their highest ranking of the season while also picking up multiple individual honors. Missouri will look to carry this momentum into the SEC Championships, where it will face 11 top-50 opponents. ...
GOLF
Wyoming News

Wyoming ranks 10th in economic competitiveness report

(The Center Square) – Wyoming is among the most economically competitive states, according to a new ranking. The Cowboy State ranks 10th in the 2022 "Rich States, Poor States" report, an evaluation of states based on economic performance and outlook that was published Monday by the conservative group American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC). Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon touted his state's small government approach to governance in a statement provided to...
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

Sam excited for next journey, embracing challenges in new world

In 2015, Michael Sam saw his final professional snap as a player for the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League, a moment he didn’t think would occur so early in his career. Sam knew his playing days were over, but three years later a door opened for the former Missouri football standout. “After time, when I realized that I was not going to be playing as a player, I wanted to be involved in some way, whether that’s working in a front office or...
COLUMBIA, MO
KULR8

Former Lady Griz star McKenzie Johnston helps propel German pro team to title game

MISSOULA — McKenzie Johnston's passion for basketball has taken her to the pro ranks in Germany, where she'll play for a championship on Saturday. Johnston, a spark plug for Montana and Helena Capital prior to that, fills a similar role for Falcons Bad Homburg that she did in earning first team all-Big Sky Conference honors for the Lady Griz in 2019-2020. She's a guard willing to do whatever it takes, whether it's setting up her teammates or taking a majority of the shots.
MISSOULA, MT
Wyoming News

Wyoming defensive end Sabastian Harsh making most of opportunities with Cowboys

LARAMIE – There are 13 players from Nebraska on Wyoming’s current roster. Nine of the Cornhusker State imports are from Omaha or surrounding cities and suburbs on the eastern side of the state, including incoming four-star offensive line recruit DeShawn Woods and touted quarterback prospect Caden Becker. UW head coach Craig Bohl, who grew up in Lincoln, Nebraska, considers Sabastian Harsh more of an in-state recruit. ...
LARAMIE, WY
kmvt

Declo hires new wrestling coach

DECLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Declo High School has a new wrestling coach who is well known in the community. Justin Horsely has taken over the position, following the retirement of Ty Matthews. Horsely has been the middle school coach the past two years and will continue in that role next year.
DECLO, ID
NBCMontana

MSU men's basketball team signs guard from Idaho State

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana State University men’s basketball team has signed transfer guard Robert Ford III from Idaho State University. Last season with the Bengals, Ford averaged 10.9 points per game and 4.6 rebounds before his season was cut short due to a season ending injury. Head coach...
BOZEMAN, MT
deseret.com

BYU basketball is reportedly losing 2 significant contributors

Less than a week after reports about BYU men’s basketball assistant coach Chris Burgess leaving to join the University of Utah’s coaching staff, the Cougars will reportedly have some more holes to fill on the roster as well. BYU forwards Caleb Lohner and Gideon George will enter the...
PROVO, UT
