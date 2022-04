BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This week’s Sunday Sit Down travels up to Morgantown to visit WVU basketball fan favorite Gabe Osabuohien. The Mountaineer senior looks back on his time in the gold and blue with a smile, “Amazing, I got a chance to play for a Hall of Fame coach in college, not many can say that, got a chance to come to one of the best fan bases, definitely in my opinion, the best fan base in the country, so my time here has been amazing, amazing.”

