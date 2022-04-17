ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Pirates complete series sweep with win over UCF

By ECU Sports Information
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OaK8D_0fBWXai800

ORLANDO, Fla. – East Carolina completed the American Athletic Conference weekend series sweep Saturday with a 10-1 victory over UCF at John Euliano Park.

With the win, the Pirates improved to 22-15 on the season and 7-2 in league play moving into first place in the standings, while the Knights dropped to 21-15 and 5-4.

In a scoreless tie going to the fifth inning, ECU exploded with eight runs on six hits to take a commanding a 8-0 lead. Zach Agnos led off with a single through the right side, which was followed by Lane Hoover getting on base after being hit by a pitch and Josh Moylan loaded the bases. Cam Clonch plated the first runs of the game with a two-RBI double down the right-field line scoring Agnos and Hoover. Jacob Jenkins-Cowart kept the hitting going with a two-RBI base knock through the left side plating Moylan and Clonch.

The inning continued with Jacob Starling (left side) and Bryson Worrell (bunt single) getting hits to load the bases for Alec Makarewicz, who blasted his team-leading home run (grand slam) clearing the bases for the eight-run fifth frame.

Jacob Hunter (1-1) earned his first collegiate win tossing three scoreless frames where he allowed one hit, struck out two and faced the minimum on the day (nine batters). Josh Grosz allowed one run (earned) on two hits with a walk and one punch out before Trey Yesavage entered the game in the bottom of the sixth. Yesavage worked 2.1 scoreless frames with four strikeouts, while Wyatt Lunsford-Shenkman closed out the game allowing two hits in his inning of relief.

Kyle Kramer (0-3) suffered the loss along two runs (both earned) on three hits with a walk and three strikeouts in two-plus frames. UCF starter Cameron Crain tossed two scoreless frames along one hit, walking two and striking out two. The Knights would also get outings from Zack Hunisker (0.0 IP, 3 Hs, 4 Rs, 1 BB), Domonic Castellano (1.1 IP, 3 Hs, 4 Rs, 2 BBs), Rudy Gomez (1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 Rs, 3 Ks) and Jacob Marlowe (2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 Rs, 1 K).

ECU added to its lead in the sixth scoring two more runs for a 10-0 advantage. Clonch drew a leadoff walk then was lifted for pinch-runner Joey Rezek. Jenkins-Cowart followed with a single to left field and was also lifted for Carter Cunningham before Starling moved the runners up 90-feet on a sac bunt. Worrell reached on a fielding error by Ben McCabe at first driving in Rezek where Cunningham would also score thanks to the errant play.

Noah Orlando finally got UCF on the board with a two-out solo shot to left field making it a 10-1 Pirate lead.

Offensively the Pirates recorded 12 hits with Agnos leading the way with three. Also registering multiple hits were Jenkins-Cowart, Makarewicz, Stewart and Worrell with two each. Makarewicz drove in four runs with his first career grand slam, while Clonch and Jenkins-Cowart added two.

ECU returns to the diamond Tuesday when it plays host to in-state foe UNCW at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m. (ET) and will be streamed on ESPN+.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

ECU finishes 8th at AAC women’s golf championship

PINEHURST, N.C. – The East Carolina women’s golf team wrapped up its 2021-22 campaign with an eighth-place finish at the American Athletic Conference Women’s Golf Championship. The three-day, 54-hole event was contested at the par-72, 6,290-yard Pinehurst No. 6. The Pirates posted a 58-over 922 (304-311-307) while Tulane won the event by shooting a 28-over 892 […]
PINEHURST, NC
WNCT

Husband pleads guilty in death of 3-year-old foster child

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A couple accused of killing their 3-year-old foster child in 2021, appeared in court Thursday morning. In the pre-trial hearing Thursday morning, Jerry Robinson pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting in the crime that killed his 3-year-old foster child Victoria Rose Smith. We previously reported...
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida College Sports
Orlando, FL
Sports
Orlando, FL
College Sports
WYFF4.com

No. 16 Clemson knocks off No. 23 Notre Dame for second walk-off win in three days

CLEMSON, S.C. — (Clemson Athletics)Cammy Pereira hit a two-out walk off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning to score Ansley Houston to propel the No. 16/16 Clemson softball team to a rubber match victory over No. 23/25 Notre Dame, 2-1. The Tigers won the opening game of the series on Thursday and today’s game to improve to 33-11 overall (11-7 ACC), while Notre Dame falls to 31-9 overall (10-5 ACC).
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucf#Pirates#East Carolina#College Baseball#Knights#Ecu
thecomeback.com

Basketball world reacts to Scotty Pippen Jr. decision

Scottie Pippen is a Chicago Bulls legend with six NBA titles to his name. His son, Scotty Pippen Jr., will have some big shoes to fill but he’s ready to start trying. The Vanderbilt guard announced Monday that he will sign with an agent and declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.
CHICAGO, IL
WNCT

Person killed identified in officer-involved shooting in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Thursday in an officer-involved shooting in Darlington County, according to officials. Darlington County deputies responded to the area near the railroad tracks on McIver Road where it meets Old Florence Road where they say there was an armed individual. Officials did not provide a time when the incident began.
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WNCT

Breaking down President Joe Biden’s visit to Greensboro and North Carolina A&T State University

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Thursday marks President Joe Biden’s first visit to the Piedmont Triad since taking office. Biden landed at Piedmont Triad International Airport on Air Force One shortly after 1 p.m. Local and state leaders came out for the president’s visit, including Gov. Roy Cooper, Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan, and Rep. Kathy Manning. After meeting dignitaries on the tarmac, Biden’s motorcade made its way to North Carolina A&T State University.
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

4 dead, including 2 children, in N.C. house fire

COOLEEMEE, N.C. (AP) — Four people, including two children, died in a fire that erupted in a North Carolina home on Monday, authorities said. Davie County Sheriff J.D. Hartman told reporters that investigators believe that a father, mother and their two young children died in the house fire in Cooleemee, a town approximately 35 miles […]
COOLEEMEE, NC
WNCT

Sen. Thom Tillis blasts Biden ahead of Greensboro visit, says NC is ‘tired of President Biden’s excuses’

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) railed against President Joe Biden ahead of the president’s Thursday visit to Greensboro. Biden is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. in NC A&T State University’s Alumni-Foundation Event Center at 200 North Benbow Road in Greensboro. The White House says Biden will be speaking on inflation, particularly manufacturing in America, rebuilding supply chains and bringing down costs.
GREENSBORO, NC
WNCT

Teacher who lost classroom in fire receives outpouring of support

It’s been over a week since an Onslow County Schools teacher lost her classroom in a fire at a Jacksonville school. Teacher who lost classroom in fire receives outpouring …. National Lineworkers Day. Children, adults enjoy day together at Spring Eggstravaganza. Cars, boats, The Drifters: Locals enjoy fun-filled …
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Egg prices soar ahead of Easter, Passover

Inflation has driven price increases in grocery stores, and egg prices are soaring amid the recent bird flu outbreak across the nation just before Easter and Passover. Cheyenne Pagan has more details.
BUSINESS
WNCT

Jacky’s quest: 1 woman, 1 leg, 102 marathons in 102 days

BOSTON (AP) — Jacky Hunt-Broersma runs like a woman possessed. And in a way, she is: The amputee athlete is trying to run at least 102 marathons in 102 days. Last month, a little more than two-thirds toward her goal of setting a new world record for back-to-back marathons, the South Africa native posted something on Twitter that got people talking.
BOSTON, MA
WNCT

WNCT

20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy