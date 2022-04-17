ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
International Falls, MN

National Park Week celebrates America’s park system

By Larissa Milles
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINTERNATIONAL FALLS, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) -- Saturday marked the first day of National Park Week. President Joe Biden proclaimed April 16th through Sunday, April 24th as National Park Week. In honor of its namesake celebratory week,...

MyChesCo

Share Outdoor Adventure Videos in Celebration of PA’s Parks and Forests

CAMP HILL, PA — The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation is encouraging everyone to #GetMovingPA. Grab a camera, phone, or video camera and celebrate this year’s special outdoor occasions including Earth Day, Rothrock Week, I Love My State Parks Week, State Parks and Forests Week, National Trails Day, and Healthy Lands Week by capturing these events with video.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Wyoming News

Women’s Rights National Historical Park

- Seneca Falls, New York - Visiting info: Park grounds are open Dawn to Dusk On July 19, 1848, the first women’s rights convention began at the Wesleyan Chapel in Seneca Falls, New York. Here, activists unveiled the Declaration of Sentiments, which argued for women’s equality and suffrage, and was signed by 68 notable women and 32 men, including the movement’s leader, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, and abolitionist Frederick Douglass. To this day, Seneca Falls is regarded as the birthplace of American feminism. The Women’s Rights National Historical Park, located in the area, tells the story of this conference as well as women’s subsequent decades-long fight for equal treatment. Visitors can listen to outdoor, ranger-led talks, wander through a handful of permanent exhibits, and tour a number of historically significant buildings like Wesleyan Chapel and Elizabeth Cady Stanton’s house (which she referred to as “the center of rebellion”).
SENECA FALLS, NY
FOX26

Yosemite National Park opens reservation system during peak hours

Yosemite National Park has opened its reservation system on Wednesday that will be required to enter the park during peak hours starting May 20. Past summers the park has experienced congestion and traffic, the reservation system is designed to spread out park-goers from 6 a.m. – 4 p.m., seven days a week. The system will stay in place until Sep. 30, and applies to all annual and lifetime pass holders.
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA
