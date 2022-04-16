ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey Generals' Randy Satterfield scores first USFL touchdown

By Barry Werner
 3 days ago
The first drive in the new USFL resulted in a touchdown for the New Jersey Generals.

Randy Satterfield caught a touchdown pass from Luis Perez and took a crushing hit but held on to the football for the score.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Satterfield also caught a 49-yard pass from Perez on the first play of the game.

The lead didn’t last as Alex McGough threw a 35-yard pass to Osirus Mitchell, formerly of Mississippi State for a TD.

Both teams chose the one-point PAT and converted and the game was tied at 7 and the USFL was underway.

