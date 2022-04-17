ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Here’s what Jaedyn Rucker, Utah’s latest national champion, said about her vault prowess

By Trent Wood
deseret.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WORTH, Texas — Utah’s gymnastics team will leave Texas without a national title after finishing third at the 2022 NCAA championships, but for the rest of her life, Jaedyn Rucker will be known as a national champion. That is because Rucker won the individual title on...

www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

What’s next for Grace McCallum?

FORT WORTH, Texas — Grace McCallum couldn’t say enough about her first season of college gymnastics. Standing on the floor of Dickies Arena in the aftermath of the 2022 NCAA women’s gymnastics championships, McCallum couldn’t have hid her joy if she’d tried. One year in,...
SPORTS
deseret.com

This 7-foot center is transferring to Utah State

Former American Fork High star center Isaac Johnson is coming back to the state of Utah to continue his basketball career. Johnson, who played for the University of Oregon during the 2021-22 season, announced Monday on Instagram that he is transferring to Utah State. Johnson was a reserve for the...
AMERICAN FORK, UT
deseret.com

Sydney Soloski isn’t done showing off her gymnastics just yet

Sydney Soloski couldn’t have asked for a much better ending to her gymnastics career. The University of Utah finished in third place at the 2022 NCAA women’s gymnastics championships and Soloski herself received a 9.9125 for the final routine of her career, a floor performance that drew raucous applause from all in attendance at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, not just Utah fans.
FORT WORTH, TX
deseret.com

Another year, another national championship for BYU’s Cougarettes

The University of Utah has women’s gymnastics, which is unquestionably the top-performing sport for the Utes. The Red Rocks recently claimed third place at the NCAA women’s gymnastics championships. For BYU followers, the question has recently been asked: What is the Cougars’ best sport? Football, basketball, volleyball, cross-country,...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Utah Sports
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Fort Worth, TX
Sports
State
Utah State
thecomeback.com

Basketball world reacts to Scotty Pippen Jr. decision

Scottie Pippen is a Chicago Bulls legend with six NBA titles to his name. His son, Scotty Pippen Jr., will have some big shoes to fill but he’s ready to start trying. The Vanderbilt guard announced Monday that he will sign with an agent and declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gymnastics#Ncaa Championships#National Championships#Jaedynrucker
Oklahoma Daily

OU morning news: Women's gymnastics wins NCAA Championship

OU to implement 3 percent salary increase for benefits-eligible employees pending Board of Regents' approval. OU Human Relations announced Friday that the university will implement a three percent salary increase for all benefits-eligible employees at all three campuses, pending approval by the OU Board of Regents. An OU HR email reads the increase will apply to all full and part-time benefits-eligible employees who have “satisfactory performance” with a current hire date before Jan. 1, 2022. The increase will go into effect July 1 for OU Norman 12-month staff and faculty, July 2 for OU Norman hourly employees, July 3 for OU Health Sciences Center employees, Aug. 1 for OU Norman 9/12 faculty, and Aug. 16 for Norman 9/9 faculty, according to the email.
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

Former SEC Quarterback Reveals His 1 Concern With Alabama

It seems as though every year the Alabama Crimson Tide roll out one of the best wide receiver units in the nation. But heading into the 2022 season, Nick Saban’s wideout depth chart is notably lacking as compared to recent seasons. Losing superstar talents Jameson Williams and John Metchie...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WNTZ

LSU Track & Field and Cross Country rank top 10 nationally

Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU track and field program is at the halfway point of its outdoor season. The latest rankings from the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association has the LSU women ranked fourth, and the LSU men ranked seventh. LSU collected a total of six NCAA top 10 marks over […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
deseret.com

BYU basketball is reportedly losing 2 significant contributors

Less than a week after reports about BYU men’s basketball assistant coach Chris Burgess leaving to join the University of Utah’s coaching staff, the Cougars will reportedly have some more holes to fill on the roster as well. BYU forwards Caleb Lohner and Gideon George will enter the...
PROVO, UT
deseret.com

Lynne Roberts’ best season at Utah lands her a contract extension

Lynne Roberts’ best season since she arrived at the University of Utah seven years ago has earned her a significant contract extension. The Utes’ women’s basketball coach had her contract extended through June of 2027, the school announced Tuesday. “Lynne Roberts has steadily built a championship-level winning...
UTAH STATE
deseret.com

Onetime walk-on Devaughn Vele is now battling to be Utah’s No. 1 wide receiver

Utah wide receiver Devaughn Vele started his career as a walk-on in 2019. Vele eventually earned a scholarship. Last year he enjoyed a breakout season, catching 23 passes for 389 yards and a touchdown, averaging a team-high 16.89 yards per catch. Vele had two receptions for 33 yards against Ohio State in the Rose Bowl.
UTAH STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Suni Lee finalist for Honda Sport Award for Gymnastics

Auburn freshman Sunisa Lee’s season may be over, but that won’t stop her from getting recognized for her efforts. Lee was named as one of four finalists for the Honda Sport Award for Gymnastics on Tuesday, sharing the honor with Florida’s Trinity Thomas, Oregon State’s Jade Carey and Lexy Ramler of Minnesota. The Honda Sport award is given across 12 different collegiate women’s sports to the best athlete of their respective sport.
SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas Gymnastics: Postseason roster moves begin to take shape

The early stages of the offseason mean the same for Gymnastics as it does for every other sport. It’s now time to play “are they staying? Or are they going?” Arkansas Gymnastics’ team season concluded on April 2, with two members of the Gymbacks’ squad competing for individual national titles on April 14. Since then, two athletes have announced their decisions on their future with the program. One of the individual national competitors, Kennedy Hambrick, announced Monday that she will be returning for her 5th season. Y’all haven’t seen the last of me! 🐗❤️ pic.twitter.com/LXZEE5tbU5 — Kennedy Hambrick (@ken_gymnast) April 18, 2022 Hambrick joined Sarah...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy