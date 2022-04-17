ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenwood, IL

Good Samaritans help victims of fiery crash in Glenwood

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NN9Vt_0fBWX0DL00

Good Samaritans help victims of fiery crash in Glenwood 01:11

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fiery crash in south suburban Glenwood left some people injured and two cars destroyed Saturday afternoon.

It happened near Glenwood Dyer Road and Minerva around 2 p.m. Witnesses say a sports car was traveling at high speed and hit an SUV with a family of five inside.

The car instantly caught fire, the witnesses said.

Several family members and the driver of the car were taken to hospitals.

Some good Samaritans who saw and heard it happen pulled the victims from the wreck.

Witnesses who live near the scene said vehicles often speed on that stretch of road.

The names and conditions of the victims have not yet been released.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Victims Killed in Fiery Head-On Crash on I-80 Identified; Driver Responsible Was Missing SF Woman

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (CBS SF) — The Contra Costa County medical examiner has identified the two people killed in a head-on collision between a Honda SUV and a Tesla on I-80 near the Carquinez Bridge early Sunday, one of whom was a San Francisco woman who had been reported missing. CHP said a wrong-way driver traveling west on eastbound I-80 in Contra Costa County early Sunday morning collided head-on with a second vehicle in the fatal crash. The two victims were identified as 29-year-old San Francisco resident Madyson James and 38-year-old Vallejo resident Ruiju Ma, according to the medical examiner. CHP said at...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
WGN News

Woman, 27, killed after crashing into fence in University Village

CHICAGO — A 27-year-old woman was killed in a crash Wednesday morning in University Village. Police said the accident happened around 4:40 a.m. in the 1000 block of W. Roosevelt when a woman driving a Honda Civic crashed into a fence. She was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where she was pronounced dead, […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 riding off-road vehicle killed in central Illinois crash

TREMONT, Ill. (AP) — Police say an off-road recreational vehicle carrying seven people crashed with a pickup truck at a rural intersection in central Illinois, killing two of the riders. Tazewell County Sheriff Jeff Lower said crash happened about 5 p.m. Saturday when the utility-terrain vehicle apparently ran a stop sign near the village of […]
TREMONT, IL
CBS Chicago

Two killed, two injured when car wraps around tree in Washington Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man and woman were killed and two others were seriously injured Monday night when a sport-utility vehicle wrapped around the a tree in Washington Park.The crash happened at 8:30 p.m. at Morgan and Rainey drives in the park. The two curving east-west roads run through the park to connect Garfield Boulevard to the west in the Washington Park neighborhood, and 55th Street to the east in Hyde Park.Police said a red sport-utility vehicle was headed east on Morgan Drive with four people inside. The SUV sideswiped the door of a silver Chrysler sedan that was also headed east. The SUV then went on to strike a tree.The 35-year-old man driving the SUV was extricated and was pronounced dead. A 23-year-old woman in the SUV also died.Two men, ages 19 and 21, were also extricated and were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition with unspecified injuries to their bodies.The driver of the Chrysler was not injured.Video from the scene showed a wrecked car wrapped around a tree. Dozens of firefighters were seen trying to cut the car away from the tree.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Cars
Chicago, IL
Accidents
City
Glenwood, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Car#Samaritans#Traffic Accident
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

18-year-old killed in Rockford shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ UPDATE: Rockford police say an 18-year-old man has passed away from injuries following a shooting Thursday night on the 2600 block of Pleasant View Avenue. Officers say the man was taken to a local hospital after finding him at the scene with life-threatening wounds. This is a developing story. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Rockford […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

‘Taken too soon’: Co-workers mourn loss of Condell hospital employee killed in crash near Crystal Lake

Co-workers of a 27-year-old man, who worked at Advocate Condell hospital in Libertyville, are mourning his loss after he was killed while driving home to Crystal Lake from work. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and Nunda Rural Fire Protection District responded around 3:12 p.m. Saturday to Ringers Landscape Services, 2101 Route 176 in Prairie Grove, […]
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Central Illinois Proud

6 hurt in two-vehicle crash Saturday evening

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria firefighters and paramedics responded to a two-vehicle crash Saturday evening, eventually sending six to the hospital, one in critical condition. The call came in a little after 7 p.m. and first responders arrived on scene at the intersection of War Memorial Drive and Brandywine...
PEORIA, IL
CBS Chicago

Cause of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church fire was accidental: CFD

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The blaze that destroyed Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Englewood was accidental, the Chicago Fire Department has determined. The fire erupted on Good Friday and flared up again Saturday morning. CFD said the fire started due to work being done on the roof using a propane torch. Firefighters have been back several times, including Saturday morning when the flames reignited. "Oh my God, what a destruction," said Leslie Campbell, who works at the church. "What are we going to do?" Campbell has been a security guard at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church for nearly 30 years, and he never expected to see...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
69K+
Followers
24K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy