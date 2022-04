Cold air will stay just north of the region, while south of the Ozarks will be enjoying springlike temperatures. Today will start out cloudy, but the sun won’t be too far behind. The battle of the sun and clouds will happen throughout the day ending with mostly clear skies. Temperatures will remain steady in the mid to upper 50s. A few scattered showers will be possible, but most areas will remain dry.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 23 DAYS AGO