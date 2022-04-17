Man Told Job Not to Celebrate His Birthday. He Was Awarded $450K Following Unwanted Party.
NBC Chicago
3 days ago
A Kentucky man with an anxiety disorder asked his former employer not to celebrate his birthday because it triggers panic attacks. When the company, Gravity Diagnostics, ignored Kevin Berling's request...
The 29-year-old lab technician man made it clear to his employer that he did not want to celebrate his birthday. Unfortunately, somewhere along the line there was a communication breakdown, and his company threw him a party. The 29-year-old sued his former employer alleging disability discrimination and retaliation. According to the lawsuit, the man stated that a celebration in the office would be bring back bad childhood memories surrounding his parents’ divorce and bring up a great source of stress.
A California mother was left horrified by a video of her preschooler daughter and her classmates chanting 'We want Biden out' during a President's Day lesson. Christina McFadden, of Norco, said the private Turning Point Christian School was 'indoctrinating' her daughter and her 5- and 4-year-old classmates against the Democrat president.
The brother of former first lady Michelle Obama and his wife are suing their children's private school alleging that administrators expelled their two sons aged nine and 11 after they complained of racist bias during virtual lessons. Craig and Kelly Robinson filed a lawsuit against the $24,000-a-year University School of...
Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
A teenage boy has been stabbed after a row reportedly erupted at a children’s party.Neighbours reported hearing “screaming” as dozens of people flooded the street outside a home in Sale, Greater Manchester, late on Saturday.The teenage victim was then stabbed in nearby Baguley Lane and left with a serious knife wound.Police said he remained in a stable condition in hospital and the wound was not thought to be life threatening.One witness living in Baguley Lane reported hearing a group of girls screaming, with some shouting “no, no, no”.A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “We were called at 10.25pm on Saturday 16 April to a report of a teenage boy being stabbed on Baguley Lane, Sale.“The boy was taken to hospital with a serious wound that is not believed to be life threatening.“He remains in a stable condition as he receives treatment. No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.”The community is said to have been left in shock the by the incident – which happened a short distance from where 34-year-old father Mike Grimshaw was stabbed to death outside his own home in Royton Avenue in July 2017.
A FIRST-TIME mum sobbed as she feared both she and her baby were going to die moments before undergoing an emergency C-section at 29 weeks, after her oxygen levels dramatically plummeted last summer. The traumatic drama – which led to a happy ending with both mum and baby daughter Grace...
Brazilian footballer Hulk has confirmed the niece of his ex-wife has given birth to the couple's first child. Hulk left his wife of 12 years, Iran Souza, back in July 2019 and entered a relationship with her niece, Camila Angelo, months later. The pair announced they were expecting their first...
The Roaring 20s were back in full swing as a Long Island nursing home celebrated several milestone birthdays. The Grand Pavilion for Rehabilitation and Nursing hosted a party for eight women who are turning 100 or 101 years young in 2022.
A mother in New York City was found stabbed to death near her Queens home, and her husband reportedly says that he received threatening messages over the weekend. “Your whole family is next,” said one message, according to WPIX. Orsolya Gaal, 51, was discovered stuffed in a duffel bag...
The 2-year-old baby, who was diagnosed with fetal growth restriction while still in the womb, spent the first 2 years of her life in a hospital fighting for her life. The baby’s doctor said that letting the little girl grow in the PICU under the care of her nurses and medical team helped with her breathing episodes, as her lungs continued to develop. The doctor also said that the physical therapy helped with her muscle rigidity and her lungs seemed to improve as her muscles strengthened.
Although some court records have been made public, no one truly knows what is going on with Faith Evans and Stevie J's divorce. The pair have been friends for decades, ever since they both were making hits for Bad Boy Records during the label's golden era, but in recent years, they decided to take the leap into romance. Then, news arrived about their intimate Las Vegas wedding and people expected them to live out their blissful marriage.
Johnny Depp told a Virginia court of his childhood abuse as his mother was “suicidal” and his father told him that “you’re the man now” when he left the family. The actor entered the witness booth on the fifth day of the trial, which began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against Ms Heard in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.Johnny Depp trial...
A retired Special Forces soldier arrested for participating in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol protest has been charged once again for allegedly keeping “secret” national defense documents that he obtained while serving in the U.S. Army. According to the Tampa Bay Times, Jeremy Brown, 47, served as a...
Comments / 0