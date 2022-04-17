ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockies' Jose Iglesias: Sidelined by hamstring issue

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Iglesias has been out of the lineup due to a hamstring injury, but he...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Mariners select first baseman Mike Ford

The Mariners announced Tuesday they’ve selected first baseman Mike Ford to the major league club. Catcher/designated hitter Luis Torrens has been placed on the COVID-19 injured list in a corresponding move. Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times first reported the transactions. Ford signed a minor league pact with Seattle...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jon Berti: Back on bench

Berti is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Berti made his third start in the Marlins' eight games this season in Saturday's 10-3 loss, going 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored. The speedy 32-year-old is expected to continue working in a utility role for Miami this season, with most of his starting opportunities coming when the Marlins want to rest one of their two lefty-hitting everyday infielders -- Jazz Chisholm and Joey Wendle -- against a lefty starting pitcher.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Could be back Sunday

White Sox manager Tony La Russa said Giolito (abdomen) will throw a simulated game in Arizona on Tuesday and could be activated from the 10-day injured list to start Sunday's game in Minnesota, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. After two straight postponements to begin the week, the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Angels' Anthony Rendon: Rejoins lineup Tuesday

Rendon (illness) is starting at third base and batting third Tuesday against the Astros, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Rendon was a late scratch for Monday's contest due to a stomach bug, but he's back in the lineup a day later. The 31-year-old is off to a slow start in 2022 with a .185/.303/.296 slash line and 27.3 percent strikeout rate through eight games.
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury: 'I would like to play at least another season'

Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury is third all-time in wins and sixth in saves, and he plans on adding to both those totals next season. "I would like to play at least another season," Fleury told Canada's La Presse in an interview in French that was translated by his agent, Allan Walsh. "I decided that recently. ... I still love to play, I still have fun, my body is still holding up most of the time. ... So yes, another season and then we will see after."
NHL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Colton Welker: Back to Triple-A

Welker was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque after Monday's game against the Phillies, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports. Welker's time in the majors this time around was brief, as he was just recalled Sunday. He failed to make his 2022 debut during his brief stint with Colorado.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Not available to pitch in Toronto

Houck disclosed to the media Sunday that he's unvaccinated against COVID-19, meaning he won't be eligible to pitch during the Red Sox's upcoming series in Toronto that runs from April 25 through 28, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports. "I'm definitely bummed that I won't be able to make that start," said Houck, who would have been in line to take the hill for the April 26 game. "But the starts that I am able to make, I plan on giving 100 percent for this team, if not more, so."
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Kris Bryant: Lifted from Saturday's game

Bryant exited Saturday's game against the Cubs due to tightness in his quadriceps, Kyle Newman of The Denver Postreports. Bryant was pulled in the sixth inning as a precaution with Colorado holding a comfortable 8-1 lead. The issue doesn't sound serious, as manager Bud Black said after the game it's possible Bryant doesn't miss additional time. Even if Bryant is forced to miss Sunday's game, it doesn't sound as if a stint on the injured list will be needed.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Works on field Monday

Tatis (wrist) simulated fielding groundballs and made throws on the infield Monday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Though Tatis' workout was far from what he'd do in a game -- per Cassavell, the shortstop simply held the ball in his left hand before making throws rather than actually fielding grounders -- the on-field work nonetheless represents a significant milestone in his recovery from a fractured left wrist. Most of Tatis' activity to this point had been cardio-based, though he has stated that he is ahead of schedule in his rehab. There is still a long way to go for the 23-year-old -- at this point, he isn't able to put on a glove, much less swing a bat -- but fantasy managers who are stashing him on their roster can at least be optimistic that Tatis may be able to return to action when first eligible in early June.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Luke Williams: Optioned, but eligible for twin bill

The Giants optioned Williams to Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Before reporting to Sacramento, Williams will be eligible to play for the Giants in Tuesday's doubleheader with the Mets after San Francisco designated him as its 29th man, according to Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Bears' James O'Shaughnessy: Signed by Chicago

The Bears signed O'Shaughnessy to a one-year contract Monday. O'Shaughnessy joins a tight end room led by Cole Kmet alongside Ryan Griffin and Jesper Horsted. The former was limited to just seven appearances with Jacksonville last season, as he dealt with hip and ankle injuries, but he now appears fully healthy. In those seven contests, O'Shaughnessy secured 24 of 34 targets for 244 yards, but he was held without a touchdown.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Padres' Mike Clevinger: Rehab outing planned for Tuesday

Clevinger (knee) is on track to make his second minor-league rehab start Tuesday for Triple-A El Paso, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Tuesday's start could be the final one of Clevinger's rehab assignment, especially if he's able to build on the solid two-inning, five-strikeout performance he turned in for Low-A Lake Elsinore on Thursday. Clevinger tossed 31 pitches in the start for Lake Elsinore, so the Padres will presumably want to see him reach the 50-pitch mark Tuesday to put himself in consideration for a return from the 10-day injured list during the final week of April.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Angels' David Fletcher: May need rehab assignment

Fletcher (hip) could be ready soon after the Angels return home Friday, though he may need a rehab assignment, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. Fletcher has been out for nearly a week with a strained left hip. It looks as though he could be ready for game action within the next week, but his first game action may not come at the major-league level. Andrew Velazquez has handled shortstop in his absence.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Dusten Knight: OKs outright assignment

Knight accepted his outright assignment to Triple-A Durham after clearing waivers Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Knight's recent stay on the Rays' 40-man roster and 28-man active roster lasted just one day, as he was designated for assignment following a 2.1-inning relief appearance in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Athletics. He'll stick around in the organization as relief depth at the Triple-A level.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Padres' Austin Adams: Shut down six weeks

Adams (forearm) will be shut down for at least six weeks, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Adams hit the injured list Wednesday with a forearm strain, which was originally reported to be mild. After receiving a second opinion, he'll receive a PRP injection and will avoid throwing for at least six weeks. He'll still have to ramp back up at that point, so a move to the 60-day injured list would come as no surprise.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Braves' Huascar Ynoa: Demoted after rough start

Atlanta optioned Ynoa to Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday. The demotion is an unwelcome development for fantasy managers hoping to get a two-start week out of Ynoa, who took the hill for Atlanta's series opener in Los Angeles on Monday. Unfortunately, the right-hander labored through 3.2 innings, giving up five runs on four hits and four walks en route to taking his second loss in as many starts this season. Since opening the 2021 campaign with a 2.23 ERA and 0.89 WHIP through his first seven starts and then being shut down for an extended period with a broken hand, Ynoa hasn't re-emerged as a reliable rotation option for Atlanta. The reigning World Series champions had recently added Bryce Elder to the mix as a sixth starter, so Atlanta will likely just condense to a five-man rotation now that Ynoa is headed to the minors.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Angels' Brian Moran: Designated for assignment

Moran was designated for assignment by the Angels on Monday. Moran spent eight days on the active roster but made just a single appearance, allowing two runs while recording just one out Thursday against Texas. Kenny Rosenberg had his contract selected in a corresponding move and will take his place on the roster.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Corey Dickerson: Not starting Tuesday

Dickerson will be on the bench Tuesday against the Marlins, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Albert Pujols will get the start against lefty Jesus Luzardo. Dickerson hasn't started against any of the three southpaws the Cardinals have faced this season and has been in the lineup against just three out of six righties.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

