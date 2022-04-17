ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Oilers' Zack Kassian: Rare assist in win

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Kassian picked up an assist in a 4-0 win over Vegas on Saturday. He...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury: 'I would like to play at least another season'

Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury is third all-time in wins and sixth in saves, and he plans on adding to both those totals next season. "I would like to play at least another season," Fleury told Canada's La Presse in an interview in French that was translated by his agent, Allan Walsh. "I decided that recently. ... I still love to play, I still have fun, my body is still holding up most of the time. ... So yes, another season and then we will see after."
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Nets winner and adds apple

Stamkos scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 7-4 win over Winnipeg. Stammer's goal was a sweet backhander from the slot off a pass from Ondrej Palat. It came at the 3:00 mark of the third. In the last 13 games, Stamkos has 18 points (six goals, 12 assists). Let him ride.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Shuts down Mariners

Verlander (1-1) picked up the win during Saturday's 4-0 shutout of Seattle, allowing three hits with eight strikeouts in eight scoreless innings. If there were any doubts about Verlander's potential to remain effective, they were put to rest Saturday. The 39-year-old righty was masterful in permitting just four baserunners while recording twice as many strikeouts and required 87 pitches to endure eight innings. The future Hall-of-Famer is set to take the hill next for a premier matchup against Toronto on Friday.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zack Kassian
Person
Kris Russell
CBS Sports

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Record watch continues

Ovechkin scored his 47th goal of the season in Saturday's 8-4 win over Montreal. Ovechkin is now within three goals of his ninth 50-goal season with seven games left. If he gets there, he would tie Mike Bossy and Wayne Gretzky for the most in NHL history. It was Ovechkin's 777th career goal.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Racks up multiple points

MacKinnon scored two goals on five shots, delivered two hits and blocked one shot in Saturday's 7-4 win over Carolina. After taking a one-game respite from scoring, MacKinnon returned to the scoresheet with a pair of tallies in Saturday's win. The top-line center has nine goals in the last six games and points in seven consecutive.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Altuve: Not starting Tuesday

Altuve (hamstring) will not start Tuesday's game against the Angels. Altuve underwent an MRI on Tuesday after exiting Monday's game with a strained left hamstring. The results of that MRI are not yet public, but he'll evidently need to miss at least one game. Aledmys Diaz takes over at second base, the role he'd likely handle on an everyday basis if Altuve heads to the injured list.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Altuve: Exits with injury

Altuve was removed from Monday's game against the Angels due to an undisclosed injury, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Altuve suffered the injury while running down the line to beat out an infield hit, and according to McTaggart, he appeared to step on first base awkwardly. The location and severity of the injury are unknown at this point.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oilers
CBS Sports

Angels' Anthony Rendon: Rejoins lineup Tuesday

Rendon (illness) is starting at third base and batting third Tuesday against the Astros, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Rendon was a late scratch for Monday's contest due to a stomach bug, but he's back in the lineup a day later. The 31-year-old is off to a slow start in 2022 with a .185/.303/.296 slash line and 27.3 percent strikeout rate through eight games.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Works on field Monday

Tatis (wrist) simulated fielding groundballs and made throws on the infield Monday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Though Tatis' workout was far from what he'd do in a game -- per Cassavell, the shortstop simply held the ball in his left hand before making throws rather than actually fielding grounders -- the on-field work nonetheless represents a significant milestone in his recovery from a fractured left wrist. Most of Tatis' activity to this point had been cardio-based, though he has stated that he is ahead of schedule in his rehab. There is still a long way to go for the 23-year-old -- at this point, he isn't able to put on a glove, much less swing a bat -- but fantasy managers who are stashing him on their roster can at least be optimistic that Tatis may be able to return to action when first eligible in early June.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Angels' David Fletcher: May need rehab assignment

Fletcher (hip) could be ready soon after the Angels return home Friday, though he may need a rehab assignment, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. Fletcher has been out for nearly a week with a strained left hip. It looks as though he could be ready for game action within the next week, but his first game action may not come at the major-league level. Andrew Velazquez has handled shortstop in his absence.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Braves' Huascar Ynoa: Demoted after rough start

Atlanta optioned Ynoa to Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday. The demotion is an unwelcome development for fantasy managers hoping to get a two-start week out of Ynoa, who took the hill for Atlanta's series opener in Los Angeles on Monday. Unfortunately, the right-hander labored through 3.2 innings, giving up five runs on four hits and four walks en route to taking his second loss in as many starts this season. Since opening the 2021 campaign with a 2.23 ERA and 0.89 WHIP through his first seven starts and then being shut down for an extended period with a broken hand, Ynoa hasn't re-emerged as a reliable rotation option for Atlanta. The reigning World Series champions had recently added Bryce Elder to the mix as a sixth starter, so Atlanta will likely just condense to a five-man rotation now that Ynoa is headed to the minors.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Cubs' Seiya Suzuki: Keeps rolling Saturday

Suzuki went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and two runs scored in Saturday's loss to the Rockies. After being out of the starting lineup Friday, Suzuki got right back into a groove Saturday. He's recorded at least one hit in all seven of his starts this year and is batting .409 overall with a robust 1.442 OPS. The Japanese outfielder is adjusting quite well in his first MLB season and should be a fantasy force the rest of the way.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Picks up second technical, tossed

Jokic was ejected from Game 2 of the first-round playoff series against the Warriors on Monday, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports. He finishes the night with 26 points (9-20 FG, 0-4 3PT, 8-8 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, one steal and two blocks in 28 minutes. The game...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy