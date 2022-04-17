Online silent auction to Benefit The Ark

The Ark, an emergency shelter for children is hosting an online auction.

The auction is to help offset financial losses by the cancellation of their annual gala.

"It is not our preference, we prefer to do it with the Gala because we have the opportunity to tell people thank you," says Sister Milagros Tormo.

The auction will start on Sunday, April 17 at 10:00am and end on Thursday, April 21 at 10:00pm.

To bid on the auction you can click here .