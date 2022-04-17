ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Athletics' Lou Trivino: Nabs second save

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Trivino walked one and struck out three over a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to record his second save...

www.cbssports.com

MLB Trade Rumors

Mariners select first baseman Mike Ford

The Mariners announced Tuesday they've selected first baseman Mike Ford to the major league club. Catcher/designated hitter Luis Torrens has been placed on the COVID-19 injured list in a corresponding move. Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times first reported the transactions. Ford signed a minor league pact with Seattle...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Could be back Sunday

White Sox manager Tony La Russa said Giolito (abdomen) will throw a simulated game in Arizona on Tuesday and could be activated from the 10-day injured list to start Sunday's game in Minnesota, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. After two straight postponements to begin the week, the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jon Berti: Back on bench

Berti is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Berti made his third start in the Marlins' eight games this season in Saturday's 10-3 loss, going 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored. The speedy 32-year-old is expected to continue working in a utility role for Miami this season, with most of his starting opportunities coming when the Marlins want to rest one of their two lefty-hitting everyday infielders -- Jazz Chisholm and Joey Wendle -- against a lefty starting pitcher.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Not available to pitch in Toronto

Houck disclosed to the media Sunday that he's unvaccinated against COVID-19, meaning he won't be eligible to pitch during the Red Sox's upcoming series in Toronto that runs from April 25 through 28, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports. "I'm definitely bummed that I won't be able to make that start," said Houck, who would have been in line to take the hill for the April 26 game. "But the starts that I am able to make, I plan on giving 100 percent for this team, if not more, so."
BOSTON, MA
Oakland, CA
Sports
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Sports
CBS Sports

Astros' Lance McCullers: Shifts to 60-day injured list

McCullers (forearm) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Monday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. McCullers is still working his way back from the forearm injury he suffered during the postseason. He started throwing last week but remains without a clear timeline, though his move to the 60-day injured list at least clarifies that he won't return before early June. The transaction clears a spot for Yordan Alvarez to return from the COVID-19 injured list.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays' flagship station. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
MLB
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Shuts down Mariners

Verlander (1-1) picked up the win during Saturday's 4-0 shutout of Seattle, allowing three hits with eight strikeouts in eight scoreless innings. If there were any doubts about Verlander's potential to remain effective, they were put to rest Saturday. The 39-year-old righty was masterful in permitting just four baserunners while recording twice as many strikeouts and required 87 pitches to endure eight innings. The future Hall-of-Famer is set to take the hill next for a premier matchup against Toronto on Friday.
SEATTLE, WA
Person
Lou Trivino
CBS Sports

Angels' Anthony Rendon: Rejoins lineup Tuesday

Rendon (illness) is starting at third base and batting third Tuesday against the Astros, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Rendon was a late scratch for Monday's contest due to a stomach bug, but he's back in the lineup a day later. The 31-year-old is off to a slow start in 2022 with a .185/.303/.296 slash line and 27.3 percent strikeout rate through eight games.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Works on field Monday

Tatis (wrist) simulated fielding groundballs and made throws on the infield Monday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Though Tatis' workout was far from what he'd do in a game -- per Cassavell, the shortstop simply held the ball in his left hand before making throws rather than actually fielding grounders -- the on-field work nonetheless represents a significant milestone in his recovery from a fractured left wrist. Most of Tatis' activity to this point had been cardio-based, though he has stated that he is ahead of schedule in his rehab. There is still a long way to go for the 23-year-old -- at this point, he isn't able to put on a glove, much less swing a bat -- but fantasy managers who are stashing him on their roster can at least be optimistic that Tatis may be able to return to action when first eligible in early June.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Altuve: Exits with injury

Altuve was removed from Monday's game against the Angels due to an undisclosed injury, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Altuve suffered the injury while running down the line to beat out an infield hit, and according to McTaggart, he appeared to step on first base awkwardly. The location and severity of the injury are unknown at this point.
HOUSTON, TX
#Athletics#The Blue Jays
CBS Sports

Giants' Yunior Marte: Back with San Fran for doubleheader

The Giants will recall Marte from Triple-A Sacramento to serve as the team's 29th man for Tuesday's doubleheader with the Nationals, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Less than a week after being optioned to Sacramento, Marte is rejoining the Giants, but he's expected to be up with...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Alejo Lopez: Making first start

Lopez will start at second base and bat sixth Monday night against the Padres, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Lopez was a late addition to the starting lineup after Mike Moustakas (undisclosed) was scratched. He's yet to see an at-bat this season after being called up from Triple-A Louisville on Sunday.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Giants' Luke Williams: Optioned, but eligible for twin bill

The Giants optioned Williams to Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Before reporting to Sacramento, Williams will be eligible to play for the Giants in Tuesday's doubleheader with the Mets after San Francisco designated him as its 29th man, according to Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Mike Clevinger: Rehab outing planned for Tuesday

Clevinger (knee) is on track to make his second minor-league rehab start Tuesday for Triple-A El Paso, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Tuesday's start could be the final one of Clevinger's rehab assignment, especially if he's able to build on the solid two-inning, five-strikeout performance he turned in for Low-A Lake Elsinore on Thursday. Clevinger tossed 31 pitches in the start for Lake Elsinore, so the Padres will presumably want to see him reach the 50-pitch mark Tuesday to put himself in consideration for a return from the 10-day injured list during the final week of April.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
CBS Sports

Rockies' Kris Bryant: Lifted from Saturday's game

Bryant exited Saturday's game against the Cubs due to tightness in his quadriceps, Kyle Newman of The Denver Postreports. Bryant was pulled in the sixth inning as a precaution with Colorado holding a comfortable 8-1 lead. The issue doesn't sound serious, as manager Bud Black said after the game it's possible Bryant doesn't miss additional time. Even if Bryant is forced to miss Sunday's game, it doesn't sound as if a stint on the injured list will be needed.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Angels' David Fletcher: May need rehab assignment

Fletcher (hip) could be ready soon after the Angels return home Friday, though he may need a rehab assignment, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. Fletcher has been out for nearly a week with a strained left hip. It looks as though he could be ready for game action within the next week, but his first game action may not come at the major-league level. Andrew Velazquez has handled shortstop in his absence.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Tyler Naquin: Scratched, heads to IL

Naquin has been scratched from Monday's starting lineup against the Padres and has been placed on the injured list, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports. Naquin was placed on the injured list without an injury designation, which indicates that he's been moved to the COVID-19 injured list. Nick Senzel was activated from the COVID-19 injured list in a corresponding move.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Rays' Dusten Knight: OKs outright assignment

Knight accepted his outright assignment to Triple-A Durham after clearing waivers Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Knight's recent stay on the Rays' 40-man roster and 28-man active roster lasted just one day, as he was designated for assignment following a 2.1-inning relief appearance in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Athletics. He'll stick around in the organization as relief depth at the Triple-A level.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

