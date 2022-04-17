Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Removed from Saturday's game

Rojas went 2-for-4 with a walk, a triple, a run scored and two RBI in Sunday's win over the Phillies. The veteran shortstop has had a sluggish start to the year at the plate but seems to be coming around. going 4-for-12 over the last three games with his first two RBI of 2022. Rojas is valued as a clubhouse presence by the Marlins, but he's not without fantasy utility after delivering nine homers and 13 steals over 132 games last season.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO