ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheltenham Township, PA

3 Suspects In Custody After Shooting In Cheltenham Township Leaves Person Injured: Police

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HyFBY_0fBWUnnG00

CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Three suspects were taken into custody after they allegedly shot a person riding inside a white Jeep Compass in Cheltenham Township on Saturday, police say. The incident happened around 4:45 p.m. on the 8100 block of Ogontz Avenue.

Police say the Jeep was traveling northbound on Ogontz Avenue in Cheltenham Township when occupants of a dark-colored Ford Taurus fired multiple shots at the vehicle and struck one occupant inside. The occupant is currently at the hospital in serious condition, but expected to survive.

Cheltenham Police later located the Ford Taurus with three occupants inside and they were taken into custody. Police believe a fourth suspect managed to escape the vehicle. Multiple weapons were recovered from the Taurus.

The shooting is under investigation.

If anyone has any information on this incident, call: Cheltenham Police (215) 885-1600. Callers may remain anonymous.

Comments / 4

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe men involved in drive-by shooting targeting police officer

UPDATE: According to the Monroe Police Department Public Information Officer Michael Fendall, the three passengers have prior weapons arrests and charges. Fendall reported that: Deburr has prior weapons arrests from 2021 and February of 2022 Hollins has prior arrests including weapons charges from 2021 Owens has prior arrests including past weapons charges from 2020 and […]
MONROE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Cheltenham Township, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Cheltenham Township, PA
CBS Philly

Man Dragged Out Of His Car, Shot During Carjacking In Frankford; 4 Suspects At Large: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help to locate a silver Mercedes Benz that was allegedly stolen from a 27-year-old man during a carjacking in Frankford on Sunday. The incident occurred on the 1400 block of East Cheltenham Avenue around 4:45 a.m. Police say the man was dragged out of his vehicle by several suspects, including one that shot him in the stomach. He was transported to Temple University Hospital by a private vehicle and placed in critical condition, according to officials. Police say the Mercedes Benz’s Pennsylvania license plate number is LFD-2466. They also say there were four suspects involved in the carjacking. If you have any information about the incident, call 911,  215-686-TIPS (8477) OR 215-686-8270 (Shooting Investigation Group). For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Click10.com

Police arrest 2 after Family Dollar gunfight

MIAMI, Fla. – A female employee that was let go from a Family Dollar store Tuesday allegedly came back to the store with a man and that’s when shots were fired. No one was hurt or seriously injured at the store in Northwest Miami Dade, which is near Northwest 17th Avenue and 71st Street.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Jeep#Ford
WISN

Graphic video shows teen being shot multiple times

RACINE, Wis. — Warning: Graphic video obtained by WISN 12 shows a suspect jump out of an SUV and shoot a 16-year-old boy multiple times. It happened about 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Albert Street in Racine. As the victim walks down the street with the...
RACINE, WI
WREG

‘Why did you shoot him:’ Man admits to killing victim

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Quintinus Paige is facing second-degree murder charges after admitting to shooting a man in the head in a Hickory Hill apartment. Police responded to a shots fired call on April 4 around 11 p.m. and found a man, Darrius Vance, unresponsive on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head. He […]
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sacramento

Suspect In Custody After Deadly Double Shooting At Stockton Lounge

STOCKTON (CBS13) — An arrest has been made in connection to Sunday’s double shooting in Stockton that left a 31-year-old man dead, police said Monday night. Jeromie Damon, 30, was arrested along the 2300 block of Pacific Avenue and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on charges related to the homicide, the Stockton Police Department said. The shooting happened at the Ave on the Mile lounge on Pacific Avenue. Just after 1 a.m., officers responding to the scene located the 31-year-old victim who suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead soon after. A second victim later arrived at the hospital with a non-life-threatening wound, police said. The fatal shooting marked the 14th homicide in Stockton during this young year. Stockton police have not released any other information related to the shooting.
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Searching For Suspect Who Allegedly Fired At Officer, Night Club Security Guard In Powelton

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police hope new surveillance images will help them find the suspect in an officer-involved shooting outside a nightclub. Police say an officer was working a nightclub detail on Lancaster Avenue in Philadelphia’s Powelton neighborhood. They say security guards got into a fight with a man in front of the club. The man ran off, then returned, pulled out a gun and fired at the officer and a security guard, according to police. Investigators say both returned fire. The suspect got into a car and drove off. There were no major injuries. If you recognize the suspect, call Philadelphia police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS News

Philadelphia police say mass shooting was hired hit

Police say a mass shooting that left one person dead and six injured in Philadelphia last September was the result of a hired hit carried out on a busy street in the middle of the afternoon, reports CBS Philadelphia. Philadelphia Police Lt. Hamilton Marshmond says 26-year-old Steven Jones was standing...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGN News

3 family members found shot to death inside Morgan Park home

CHICAGO — Three family members were found dead Tuesday from gunshot wounds inside a Morgan Park home. At around 4:30 p.m., police responded to the 11300 block of South Green Street. When authorities entered the residence, two women and a man were found dead. Police said an 81-year-old woman, later determined to be Arteria Riley, […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGAL

Pennsylvania State Police asking for help to identify bikers

Pennsylvania State Police in Adams County are trying to identify a group of bikers. Police said their request is connected to a pursuit that happened on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. They said the pursuit started on Baltimore Pike in Mount Joy Township. Police released three pictures, showing four different people....
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Found Shot To Death In Hill District

By: Shelley Bortz/KDKA-TV News PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Hill District. Forty-five-year=old Tiwand Hill was found shot to death in an apartment on Bedford Avenue just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. His brother Ted Hill told KDKA Tiwand would have turned 46 on Saturday. (Photo: Ted Hill) Robert Thomas has lived in the Hill District for decades. He’s a third-generation business owner of a jitney station on Bedford Avenue. When asked about the shooting, he shook his head in disgust and said “another shooting.” “It’s the same old story. It’s really sad, but what can you do about...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
61K+
Followers
19K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy