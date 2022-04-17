3 Suspects In Custody After Shooting In Cheltenham Township Leaves Person Injured: Police

CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Three suspects were taken into custody after they allegedly shot a person riding inside a white Jeep Compass in Cheltenham Township on Saturday, police say. The incident happened around 4:45 p.m. on the 8100 block of Ogontz Avenue.

Police say the Jeep was traveling northbound on Ogontz Avenue in Cheltenham Township when occupants of a dark-colored Ford Taurus fired multiple shots at the vehicle and struck one occupant inside. The occupant is currently at the hospital in serious condition, but expected to survive.

Cheltenham Police later located the Ford Taurus with three occupants inside and they were taken into custody. Police believe a fourth suspect managed to escape the vehicle. Multiple weapons were recovered from the Taurus.

The shooting is under investigation.

If anyone has any information on this incident, call: Cheltenham Police (215) 885-1600. Callers may remain anonymous.