Ohio State Football Pays Tribute to Former QB Dwayne Haskins at Spring Game: VIDEO

To honor one of their best, Ohio State put on several displays in the memory of Dwayne Haskins, the late quarterback. Haskins grew up a Buckeyes fan, attended the university, gave everything he had to the school, and set a whole bunch of records. Fans loved him and now his family, friends, teammates and others will miss him dearly. The spring game was one of the first times that Buckeye nation got to mourn as a whole.

As part of the spring game, quarterback CJ Stroud came out with a No. 7 on his jersey along with Haskins’ name on the back, per On3. It was a big moment that has drawn a lot of praise. Stroud is the starting quarterback moving forward this season for Ohio State and will hope to live up to the work that Haskins and others have laid out before him.

The best part, by far, had to be the tribute video. From video footage of Haskins as a child saying he wanted to go to school there, to starting as QB, setting records, and becoming a star to the Buckeyes faithful. Check it out below.

For Ohio State fans, and for this Outsider writer, the video tribute was almost a bit too emotional. Just a bright young guy with a world in front of him. So, sorry if you didn’t have tissues when you hit play. Ohio State and Dwayne Haskins will always be synonymous from this point forward.

During his time at Ohio State, Haskins won a Rose Bowl over Washington. He threw for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns and claimed multiple school records and Big 10 conference records. 2018 was his breakthrough year and led the way for him to be drafted in the first round of the 2019 draft.

Ohio State Star Dwayne Haskins’ Wife Opens Up After QB’s Death

In the following days since former Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins’ passing, his wife has opened up about the awful event. Kalabrya Haskins released a statement that expressed her pain and anguish in this trying time. It is not something any spouse ever wants to go through.

“I would like to express my sincerest gratitude to every living soul who has supported our family during this arduous time of loss,” Haskins started her statement. “The overwhelming thoughts and prayers have been fuel for our emotional depletion. All of your blessings have been greatly valued and appreciated.”

After all that she has been through, she deserves all of the support she is getting and then some. This news shocked the sports world and is tragic all the way around. Hopefully, the Haskins family can move one and heal in the coming days and months.