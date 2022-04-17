High school sports roundup (April 16)

A roundup of varsity action. Jen Rynda/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Saturday, April 16.

Baseball

Northeast-AA 13, AACS 12: Ty Johnson had a pair of hits, while Brady Blackmer, Nate Wilburn, Dakota Patton and Evan Dickey each had an RBI as the host Eagles scored seven runs in the bottom of the sixth and took advantage of six AACS errors to win at the Harry Lentz tournament.

Caleb Gentry went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs, Will Henderson added three hits, including a double and two RBIs, Andrew Hammond had two doubles and a single, Ryan Jones delivered a pair of base hits and two RBIs and Andrew Fatusin, along with Trevor Gray, each had a hit and an RBI for AACS.

North Harford 8, AACS 4: Andrew Fatusin doubled and had three RBIs, while Ryan Dickerson added a single and an RBI, but the Eagles were beaten by the Hawks.

Will Henderson delivered two hits, including a double, Ryan Jones provided three base hits and scored two runs and Caleb Gentry singled for AACS.

North Harford 10, Northeast 9: Jake Connolly finished 2-for-4 and Ty Johnson, along with Andrew Blick, each had a single and an RBI in the Eagles’ loss to the Hawks.

Dakota Patton drove in a run with a sacrifice fly, while Nate Wilburn and Jack Schreiber each had a hit for Northeast.

North County 12, Leonardtown 9: Landon Reyes had three singles and three RBIs and Andrew Myers doubled and singled to bring home three runs as the Knights pounded out 13 hits to defeat the Raiders at the Bruce Sider Invitational.

Thor Hildebrand added a triple and a double, Kevin Santos managed two hits, including a double, Justin Haber had two singles and an RBI and Cole Petraska drove in a run for North County.

North County 4, Patterson Mill 1: Tyler Cavey went the distance, allowing nine hits and one run while striking out seven to earn the victory on the mound as the Knights defeated the Huskies.

Andrew Myers had a pair of hits, Thor Hildebrand and Kyle Lowman each hit a double and Brady Weichert and Justin Haber each drove in runs for North County.

Patterson Mill 6, Elkton 2: Patterson Mill scored five runs in the third inning to roll to victory. Ethan Shertzer allowed one run on four hits in 3 2/3 innings while striking out six. Carson Thomas pitched 3 1/3 scoreless innings in relief. Jonah Vujanic (1-for-4, RBI, run), Travis Loewe (1-for-2, RBI, 2 runs), Jackson Wheeler (1-for-1, 2 RBIs) and Nate Simmons (1-for-2, double, run) powered the offense.

Glen Burnie 13, Patterson Mill 1: Caleb Hartwell and Russell Turner each drove in three runs to guide the Gophers past the Huskies in the Bruce Sider Invitational.

Alan Fangman had three hits and stole three bases. Zack Danielson pitched four innings, allowing two hits and no earned runs for Glen Burnie.

Glen Burnie 9, Leonardtown 6: Alan Fangman doubled twice and drove in a run, while Colby James and Josh Johnson each drove in two runs to pace the Gophers in their win over the Raiders.

Brandon Smith doubled and drove in a run for Glen Burnie (8-2).

Chesapeake 9, Indian Creek 4: Brendan Phillips singled and drove in two runs and Kyle Hickson tripled and drove in a run as the Cougars got by the Eagles.

Nick Karls added a double and an RBI, Colin McDonald drove in runs with a single and a fielder’s choice and Dillon Stevens added an RBI for Chesapeake.

Xavier Quigley doubled and drove in a run, Anders Liimatainen singled and drove in a run and Jacob Williams was credited with an RBI for Indian Creek.

Harford Tech 11, Indian Creek 3: Logan Frazier and Xavier Quigley each belted solo home runs and Riley Handwerger had a double, but the Eagles were unable to rebound after allowing six runs in the second inning in a loss to the Cobras.

Julian Butler, Chris Kokoski and Ben Bucci each provided a base hit for Indian Creek.

Century 8, Middletown 3: The Knights opened with four runs in the top of the first inning and cruised to the win. Owen Roach homered and had two RBIs for the Knights. Brayden McGraw had two hits and drove in two runs, while Kyle Grimsley also had two hits. John Kasten threw five shutout innings to get the win.

Century 1, Oakdale 0 : A scoreless game into the bottom of the seventh, Blake Speiden singled home Ryan Matthews for winning run. Bryson Prietz threw a three-hit shutout with eight strikeouts.

Softball

Arundel 12, Spalding 9: Sierra Williams delivered two doubles and drove in four runs and Emma Schurr added a double and a single to bring home two runs as the Wildcats tallied five runs in both the fifth and sixth inning to knock off the previously unbeaten Cavaliers.

Aidan Koch went 2-for-3 with a double, Madison Hamolia provided four singles and an RBI and Sasha Anderson had a base hit and an RBI for Arundel.

Taylor Barchanowicz ripped a pair of hits, including a double, and drove in a run. Alyssa Derr belted a two-run home run, Dani Kallas brought in a pair and Ashlyn Bishop tripled and drove in a run. Mya Lamp singled and drove in a run for Spalding.

Boys lacrosse

South River 8, Urbana 7: Lala Titow scored his second of two goals as time was running out in overtime and handed out an assist earlier to give the Seahawks the victory over the Hawks.

Connor Chick and Trevor Phipps each netted a hat trick, Justin Martin was credited with an assist, Greg Usher made seven saves and Trevor Silvestri stopped four shots for South River.

Northeast 18, AACS 2: RJ Breeden tallied five goals and an assist and Caleb Jacobs deposited three goals as Northeast handled AACS in the Pasadena Spring Challenge.

Gage Bowers accounted for two goals and four assists, Devin Wirth and Trent Wise each scored two goals, Matthew Hieatzman, Cole Miller, Scott Williams and Ethan Hill chipped in a goal apiece, Blaine Bennett made four saves and Zach Heisler stopped five shots for Northeast.

Gavin Raspa and Maks Taishoff each had a goal, while Parrish Fleming made 11 saves for AACS.

C. Milton Wright 11, Arundel 3: Noah Bell, Evan Davidson and Matteo Ciccarello each scored a goal, but the Wildcats could not overcome a 7-0 deficit after three quarters in a loss to the Mustangs.

Indian Creek 16, Northern 14: Benny Carter had six goals and three assists and Will Mercer added four goals to lead Indian Creek to victory. Nick Stroble scored three goals and Tyler Stroble added two, while Cole Turner and Roddy House added a goal each for Indian Creek.

Fallston 12, Curley 11, OT: Luke Wolff scored three goals and Aiden Dixon and Quinn McLaughlin added two each to lead Fallston to victory in the championship game of the Fred Sheckells Memorial Tournament. Landon Mills made seven saves for Fallston.

Girls lacrosse

Leonardtown 13, North County 12: Alyssa Yost recorded six goals and an assist and Natalia Cosentino added three goals and two assists, but the Knights were nipped by the Raiders at the 20th Annual Karl Wolf Memorial Lacrosse Tournament.

Madison Feuerherd, Maggie Blanford and Lily Castle each had a goal and Jaclyn Bange made 11 saves for North County.

North County 11, Chesapeake 10: Alyssa Yost netted five goals and an assist and Natalia Cosentino and Maggie Blanford each scored two goals in the Knights’ narrow victory over the Cougars.

Lily Castle had a goal and an assist, Taylor Price tallied a goal and Jaclyn Bange stopped 11 shots for North County.

Erin Bock provided three goals, Abbey Warner contributed two goals, Danielle Aschenbach was credited with a goal and an assist, Natalie Forman and Kaila Ansted notched a goal apiece and Delaney Tanner made seven saves for Chesapeake.

Century 9, Broadneck 7: Julia Sokolowski recorded two goals and an assist and Lexi Dupcak scored two goals, but the defending Class 4A state champion Bruins fell for the first time this season against the Knights in the semifinal game of the 4 Causes 4 Champions tournament.

Mary Moore and Olivia Orso contributed a goal and an assist, Lilly Kelley added a goal and Chloe Rand made eight saves for Broadneck.

Broadneck 12, Queen Anne’s 9: Lilly Kelley notched four goals and Mary Moore provided two goals and two assists as the Bruins rebounded to win the consolation game of the 4 Causes 4 Champions tournament.

Reagan Baldwin pitched in two goals and an assist, Sam Lavorini had a goal and an assist, Julia Sokolowski handed out two assists, Lexi Dupcak, Olivia Orso and Lilly Trout each scored a goal and Chloe Rand stopped nine shots for Broadneck.

