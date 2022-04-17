ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At least 2 taken to hospital after crash in Kettering

By WHIO staff
 3 days ago
Stock photo of an ambulance. (PBNJ Productions/Getty Images/Tetra images RF)

KETTERING — At least two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Kettering.

Montgomery County dispatch told us that crews were called to a crash with injuries at Far Hills Avenue and East Rahn Road around 8 p.m.

Dispatch said two medics went to the hospital, but it is not known the exact number of people injured.

It was originally said that one person was trapped in their vehicle but that was later canceled.

Dispatch records show two to three vehicles involved in the crash, but the exact number is unknown.

We will update this story as we learn more.

