Owasso Fire Department Reminds Families About Swimming Safety For Children

Summer is almost here, and the Owasso Fire Department is reminding families about the dangers of drowning for young children.

The department expects more people to spend time at pools and lakes this year and hopes parents will prepare their kids for swimming.

The National Drowning Prevention Alliance reports drowning is the leading cause of unintentional death of children ages one through four.

"Being around the water in the state of Oklahoma is inevitable," Chelsea Major with Miller Swim School said. "It's going to happen, and drowning knows no season."

Miller Swim School teaches kids how to swim year-round.

Maddie Algeo brought her son Fletcher to the school not just for him to learn how to swim, but also for her to have peace of mind.

"Having several kids, I feel like my eyes are always needing to be in a million different places," Algeo said.

According to the CDC, there are almost 4000 unintentional drownings a year, including boat-related ones, which averages to about 11 deaths a day.

Owasso Fire Department Deputy Fire Marshal John Bishop said drowning is fast and silent, and often, there's no cry for help.

"With when water is involved with a pool, a lake, a pond, and river, it's that momentary distraction and they're gone," Bishop said.

Bishop says even non-fatal drownings should be taken seriously.

A near-drowning can cause someone to pull fluid in their lungs, which could lead to pneumonia or even cause someone to drown in their sleep.

"It's not an urgent care issue, it's not a doctor's office issue, it's really a go-to the emergency room," Bishop said.

Algeo hopes more parents teach their kids how to swim, as it could save their life.

"I wanted to know for myself that if something were to happen, that he would be safe and know how to get to the side of the pool quickly," Algeo said.

Bishop says Owasso PD also has resources like offering CPR training to the public.