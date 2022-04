The weather during Easter weekend in Michigan might not have been warm, but the Michigan baseball team’s bats got hot at a pivotal point in its season. The Wolverines scored 32 runs and smacked eight home runs in a three-game sweep over host Michigan State. They are not in Baseball America’s latest NCAA Tournament field projection but padded their resume against the Spartans, improving to 20-15 and 6-3 in the Big Ten.

