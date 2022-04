ALLEN PARK -- It’s the last full week before the NFL draft, and the Detroit Lions are using it to host two of the year’s biggest prospects at team headquarters. Star Michigan pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson, a candidate to go No. 1 overall, is in Allen Park for an official visit on Monday, while Liberty quarterback Malik Willis, one of the year’s most polarizing prospects, is scheduled for a visit later in the week according to NFL Network. Willis is the second quarterback to earn a pre-draft visit to Detroit this week, joining Pitt’s Kenny Pickett.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO