Broward County, FL

Broward prosecutors want rapper YNW Melly’s mom at pre-trial conference

By Rafael Olmeda, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 3 days ago

The murder trial of Jamell Demons, professionally known as rapper YNW Melly, is scheduled to go into jury selection on Wednesday, with the defendant’s life in the balance. But before the first juror is questioned, defense lawyers want to stop the prosecution from demanding the presence of someone who, so far, has not appeared on a witness list — the defendant’s mother.

Demons, 22, is accused of killing two fellow rappers and conspiring to make it look like a drive-by shooting in October 2018. If convicted, the jury will be asked to recommend whether he should be sentenced to life in prison or death . His co-defendant, Cortlen Henry, is being tried separately and is due back in court in July.

Earlier this month, prosecutors served a subpoena on Jamie King, Demons’ mother, ordering her to attend a pre-trial conference scheduled for Thursday.

“Jamie King has never been questioned or spoken to by law enforcement during the investigation of this case, has never made any statements, oral or otherwise, and has never spoken to or been questioned by any prosecutor or defense attorney,” Robert Trachman, who represents King, wrote in a motion to quash the subpoena.

Court records do not explain why prosecutors served King with the order to appear at Thursday’s meeting, nor do they disclose the purpose of the meeting. If King is added to the witness list, she, like all witnesses, will not be permitted to attend the trial until after she is called to testify.

A hearing on the defense motion to quash the subpoena is scheduled for Tuesday morning. Jury selection is slated to start Wednesday afternoon. In the first round, jurors will be asked whether they can devote time to a trial that may last weeks, broken up into a guilt phase, and, if Demons is convicted, a penalty phase during which jurors will be asked to determine the punishment of life or death.

Rafael Olmeda can be reached at rolmeda@sunsentinel.com , 954-356-4457 or on Twitter @rolmeda

