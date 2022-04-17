Man shot at Motel 6 in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A man was injured and another was arrested after a shooting at Motel 6 in Vicksburg.

The Vicksburg Post reported Shane Uzzle, 27, was shot in his leg after he and Patrick Tapp, 30, fought in room 152.

According to the newspaper, Uzzle was taken to an emergency room and Tapp was arrested by Vicksburg police.

