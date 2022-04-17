The Nephews spread joy through music

Visitors to the 43rd annual Spirit of the Woods Folk Festival in 2021 had a chance to hear The Nephews perform. (File photo)

BRETHREN -- Tim and Byron Joseph, who comprise two-thirds of popular singing group The Nephews, really don't recall a time when music wasn't a part of their lives.

The cousins grew up next door to each other as part of a larger family that was music oriented. Some of their earliest recollections are attending church on Sunday with the family at Church of the Brethren in Onekama where music played a big role in their services.

It helped instill in both of them a lifelong love and appreciation of music. Singing has been a creative outlet that has brought a great deal of joy to each of them.

Both Tim and Byron Joseph couldn't help but smiling a little when they recalled the debut performance of The Nephews when they played together 62 years ago for the Junior Clio Club in Onekama. Many songs later, they still are entertaining audiences with their smooth harmony. They possibly are the longest-performing musical group in Manistee County.

"We were 10 years old ... when we performed together for the first time," said Tim Joseph. “One of the ladies told me not too long ago that our voices were so high we sounded like Mickey Mouse. I remember we sang a song and then just ran right out of there.”

Other than the family interest in music, Tim Joseph said getting his first instrument helped build his enthusiasm to perform music.

"I don't recall when exactly when we became interested in music as it started for me when I purchased a ukulele from my cousin for 35 cents,” he said. "Later on when Byron and I kept doing it we eventually got guitars.”

Byron Joseph said as a child he spent a lot of time at Tim’s house and that helped draw the two of them into the world music and wanting to perform.

“My mom worked so I spent a lot of time at their house and we just grew up together,” said Byron Joseph. “I don’t know if we ever thought about not doing stuff together.”

Since they were cousins and it was a close-knit family, the name The Nephews naturally followed suit as the group name with the older relatives when they began to perform more in public.

Tim Joseph feels being around family members who had a strong appreciation of music also helped spark his personal interest in it.

"In our family, there was some tradition of knowing a lot of songs and poems and such, so we did have that background," he said. "Folk music was interesting to us because it just talked to every aspect of the human condition and tells stories.”

Byron Joseph agreed that being drawn to the music was the same for him.

“I had a natural affinity for music as our families are both musical and my mom sang and played piano,” he said. “My sister played piano and my dad had a wonderful bass voice. We went to the Church of the Brethren and they loved to sing and so I just grew up with music all around me.”

They said those types of things are what drew them in to music and wanting to perform it for others.

"That's where we got going plus listening to songs on old records and things like that,” Tim Joseph said.

The group plays a wide variety of music during that appeals to all kinds of people including folk, old time country, rock and roll, jazz and country blues songs.

“It’s a little bit of everything, but is mostly folk type of music,” said Tim Joseph .

Several years ago The Nephews became a trio, adding bass player and singer Marlene Wood. Tim Joseph plays the guitar and five string banjo, while Byron Joseph plays guitar and harmonica.

“Marlene was interested in playing with us, but for the last couple of years due to COVID we have been staying home and not performing much,” said Tim Joseph. “I got a lot of grandkids and still do a lot of music with them all the time.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they don’t perform as much as they did prior that time. Both said they love to get up in front of a crowd and play their music.

“I love to share the stories in the songs and people do appreciate it,” said Tim Joseph. “That is especially true with rural-type audiences who appreciate the kind of music we do, as it’s not real loud. When you are performing if there is even as few as one person in the audience smiling and enjoying it, that is all it takes.”

Byron Joseph agreed that the feedback they get from the audience is always a nice feeling.

“There is the aspect of gratification as you do something for someone and they appreciate it enough to applaud for you or to come out the next time you play,” he said. “That is a big part of it and another thing is being able to play music in front of people. I can play for myself in the basement, but it’s a whole different thing in front of a crowd. I call it my favorite drug and just something we need to do.”

They both enjoy the one-on-one connection with an audience that is there to hear their music. The style of music they perform appeals to a specific audience who enjoys the music with a message or story.

“It’s no fun at all when you are playing somewhere and no one is listening to you as you are just background music,” said Byron Joseph. “It’s true that one-on-one connection is much more fun.”

Between Byron and Tim Joseph, they have a repertoire of hundreds of songs they have performed over the years.

“They are songs we learned over the years and that is kind of unique,” said Tim Joseph. “Sometimes we will pull something out of the hat we haven’t played for 20 years or more, and Marlene is a real trouper who plays along no matter what we are playing. That song bag of songs is really precious me as they were mostly learned when I was younger.”

He said a lot of those songs have special meanings and messages, which isn’t for everyone, but something they enjoy doing.

Like most musical groups, the COVID-19 pandemic has limited their performance opportunities in the past two years, but they are hoping are hoping that will change in the upcoming year.

“It would be nice to be back out performing as last year we were only in the Arcadia Daze Parade and we played for Brethren Days as we have done that every year for a long time,” said Byron Joseph.